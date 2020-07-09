All apartments in San Diego
Location

10053 Kibler Drive, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully renovated one story bungalow in a nice, quiet neighborhood. Very well maintained three bedroom, two bath home with large, updated kitchen and bathrooms, wood laminate flooring throughout, vinyl windows, A/C, cozy living room fireplace and two car garage. Bright & cheerful with fruit trees in the fully fenced backyard. Walking distance to the new Jonas Salk Elementary School & only a 5 minute drive to the Miramar gate. Landscaper, refrigerator, washer & dryer included. Available July 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10053 Kibler Drive have any available units?
10053 Kibler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10053 Kibler Drive have?
Some of 10053 Kibler Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10053 Kibler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10053 Kibler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10053 Kibler Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10053 Kibler Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10053 Kibler Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10053 Kibler Drive offers parking.
Does 10053 Kibler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10053 Kibler Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10053 Kibler Drive have a pool?
No, 10053 Kibler Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10053 Kibler Drive have accessible units?
No, 10053 Kibler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10053 Kibler Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10053 Kibler Drive has units with dishwashers.

