10053 Kibler Drive

Amenities
Fully renovated one story bungalow in a nice, quiet neighborhood. Very well maintained three bedroom, two bath home with large, updated kitchen and bathrooms, wood laminate flooring throughout, vinyl windows, A/C, cozy living room fireplace and two car garage. Bright & cheerful with fruit trees in the fully fenced backyard. Walking distance to the new Jonas Salk Elementary School & only a 5 minute drive to the Miramar gate. Landscaper, refrigerator, washer & dryer included. Available July 1, 2020.