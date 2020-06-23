10040 Scripps Vista Way

Amenities
Private guest room + bath avail in shared townhome - Property Id: 214760
Spacious private guest bedroom (vaulted ceilings) and private bathroom available in this beautiful remodeled townhome in Scripps Ranch / Mira Mesa area - in the middle/heart of all things in San Diego.
I am the other renter of the property and I am looking for a working professional roommate that is courteous, respectable and honest.
The property is fully furnished (living room, kitchen, etc.) and the bedroom needs to be furnished by the renter.
Property descriptions and notes:
1. Wifi including in rental price - no cable
2. Access to community/property amenities (see pictures) - 2 full-length tennis courts, basketball court and pool/hot-tub
3. No pets allowed
4. No couples - again, looking for one working single professional - can be either M/F
5. Background check will be required
6. Rent payment made directly to owner of townhome
