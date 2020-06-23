All apartments in San Diego
10040 Scripps Vista Way

10040 Scripps Vista Way · No Longer Available
Location

10040 Scripps Vista Way, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Private guest room + bath avail in shared townhome - Property Id: 214760

Spacious private guest bedroom (vaulted ceilings) and private bathroom available in this beautiful remodeled townhome in Scripps Ranch / Mira Mesa area - in the middle/heart of all things in San Diego.

I am the other renter of the property and I am looking for a working professional roommate that is courteous, respectable and honest.

The property is fully furnished (living room, kitchen, etc.) and the bedroom needs to be furnished by the renter.

Property descriptions and notes:
1. Wifi including in rental price - no cable
2. Access to community/property amenities (see pictures) - 2 full-length tennis courts, basketball court and pool/hot-tub
3. No pets allowed
4. No couples - again, looking for one working single professional - can be either M/F
5. Background check will be required
6. Rent payment made directly to owner of townhome

Email at - nro2483@gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/214760
Property Id 214760

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5510156)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10040 Scripps Vista Way have any available units?
10040 Scripps Vista Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10040 Scripps Vista Way have?
Some of 10040 Scripps Vista Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10040 Scripps Vista Way currently offering any rent specials?
10040 Scripps Vista Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10040 Scripps Vista Way pet-friendly?
No, 10040 Scripps Vista Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10040 Scripps Vista Way offer parking?
No, 10040 Scripps Vista Way does not offer parking.
Does 10040 Scripps Vista Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10040 Scripps Vista Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10040 Scripps Vista Way have a pool?
Yes, 10040 Scripps Vista Way has a pool.
Does 10040 Scripps Vista Way have accessible units?
No, 10040 Scripps Vista Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10040 Scripps Vista Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10040 Scripps Vista Way has units with dishwashers.
