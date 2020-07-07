All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 10024 Paseo Montril Unit: B1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10024 Paseo Montril Unit: B1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10024 Paseo Montril Unit: B1

10024 Paseo Montril · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Penasquitos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10024 Paseo Montril, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
internet cafe
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Rent: $1740
Deposit:$500.00

Community Amenities

Pet Friendly
BBQ & Picnic Areas
Resident Cyber Cafe
Two Year Lease with Rate Lock

Swimming Pool and Spa
Fitness Center
Security Deposit Early Refund Program
WiFi available in common areas

Apartment Amenities

Well-equipped kitchens
Spacious Closets
Ceiling Fans
High Speed Internet Available

One & Two Bedroom Floor Plans
Washer/Dryer
Air conditioning
Patios/balconies
Cable or satellite ready

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10024 Paseo Montril Unit: B1 have any available units?
10024 Paseo Montril Unit: B1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10024 Paseo Montril Unit: B1 have?
Some of 10024 Paseo Montril Unit: B1's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10024 Paseo Montril Unit: B1 currently offering any rent specials?
10024 Paseo Montril Unit: B1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10024 Paseo Montril Unit: B1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10024 Paseo Montril Unit: B1 is pet friendly.
Does 10024 Paseo Montril Unit: B1 offer parking?
Yes, 10024 Paseo Montril Unit: B1 offers parking.
Does 10024 Paseo Montril Unit: B1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10024 Paseo Montril Unit: B1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10024 Paseo Montril Unit: B1 have a pool?
Yes, 10024 Paseo Montril Unit: B1 has a pool.
Does 10024 Paseo Montril Unit: B1 have accessible units?
No, 10024 Paseo Montril Unit: B1 does not have accessible units.
Does 10024 Paseo Montril Unit: B1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10024 Paseo Montril Unit: B1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University