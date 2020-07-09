10020 Scripps Vista Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub media room tennis court

Beautifully updated, move-in ready townhome with full bedroom and bath downstairs. Two master suites upstairs,One with large walk-in closet and dual sinks. laundry room and attached, 2-car garage. Many upgrades including granite countertops and newer cabinetry in kitchen, quartz countertops in bathrooms, and upgraded flooring, fixtures & lighting. Great Scripps community with pool, spa, tennis, sport court and dog park. Close to shopping, theaters and Miramar Lake for hiking, boating, fishing and biking.