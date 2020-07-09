10020 Scripps Vista Way

Amenities
Beautifully updated, move-in ready townhome with full bedroom and bath downstairs. Two master suites upstairs,One with large walk-in closet and dual sinks. laundry room and attached, 2-car garage. Many upgrades including granite countertops and newer cabinetry in kitchen, quartz countertops in bathrooms, and upgraded flooring, fixtures & lighting. Great Scripps community with pool, spa, tennis, sport court and dog park. Close to shopping, theaters and Miramar Lake for hiking, boating, fishing and biking.