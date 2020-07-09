All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 10020 Scripps Vista Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10020 Scripps Vista Way
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:42 PM

10020 Scripps Vista Way

10020 Scripps Vista Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Miramar Ranch North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10020 Scripps Vista Way, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Beautifully updated, move-in ready townhome with full bedroom and bath downstairs. Two master suites upstairs,One with large walk-in closet and dual sinks. laundry room and attached, 2-car garage. Many upgrades including granite countertops and newer cabinetry in kitchen, quartz countertops in bathrooms, and upgraded flooring, fixtures & lighting. Great Scripps community with pool, spa, tennis, sport court and dog park. Close to shopping, theaters and Miramar Lake for hiking, boating, fishing and biking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10020 Scripps Vista Way have any available units?
10020 Scripps Vista Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10020 Scripps Vista Way have?
Some of 10020 Scripps Vista Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10020 Scripps Vista Way currently offering any rent specials?
10020 Scripps Vista Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10020 Scripps Vista Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10020 Scripps Vista Way is pet friendly.
Does 10020 Scripps Vista Way offer parking?
Yes, 10020 Scripps Vista Way offers parking.
Does 10020 Scripps Vista Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10020 Scripps Vista Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10020 Scripps Vista Way have a pool?
Yes, 10020 Scripps Vista Way has a pool.
Does 10020 Scripps Vista Way have accessible units?
No, 10020 Scripps Vista Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10020 Scripps Vista Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10020 Scripps Vista Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Elán The Park
4929 Del Monte Avenue
San Diego, CA 92107
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Cass Street Apartments
5025 Cass St
San Diego, CA 92109

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University