Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:55 PM

The Creek at 2645

Open Now until 6pm
2645 Stonecreek Dr · (916) 507-0741
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2645 Stonecreek Dr, Sacramento, CA 95833
South Natomas

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 302 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,536

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 886 sqft

Unit 217 · Avail. now

$1,546

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 886 sqft

Unit 208 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,577

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 886 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 242 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,915

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1043 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Creek at 2645.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
cc payments
e-payments
guest suite
lobby
online portal
Nestled in the sophisticated heart of Sacramento, the Creek @ 2645 Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living. Whether it be a relaxing night of beautiful city views or a night out spent with some of the best food and shopping options in the nation, the Creek @ 2645 gives you the features you're looking for at the price you want.

Our Sacramento apartment location and pristine community gives you the most out of your day with restaurants, parks, and shopping within minutes! Make time to unwind at our pool, work out in the fitness center or invite friends over to our BBQ grilling station. Enjoy a cup of coffee in our resident lounge or take in the breathtaking views from the privacy of your new home. At our Creek @ 2645 apartments, you are surrounded by life's many pleasures!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 (first pet), $250 (additional pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 35 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Creek at 2645 have any available units?
The Creek at 2645 has 4 units available starting at $1,536 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does The Creek at 2645 have?
Some of The Creek at 2645's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Creek at 2645 currently offering any rent specials?
The Creek at 2645 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Creek at 2645 pet-friendly?
Yes, The Creek at 2645 is pet friendly.
Does The Creek at 2645 offer parking?
Yes, The Creek at 2645 offers parking.
Does The Creek at 2645 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Creek at 2645 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Creek at 2645 have a pool?
Yes, The Creek at 2645 has a pool.
Does The Creek at 2645 have accessible units?
No, The Creek at 2645 does not have accessible units.
Does The Creek at 2645 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Creek at 2645 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Creek at 2645?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

