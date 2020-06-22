The Creek at 2645

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly carport cc payments e-payments guest suite lobby online portal

Nestled in the sophisticated heart of Sacramento, the Creek @ 2645 Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living. Whether it be a relaxing night of beautiful city views or a night out spent with some of the best food and shopping options in the nation, the Creek @ 2645 gives you the features you're looking for at the price you want.



Our Sacramento apartment location and pristine community gives you the most out of your day with restaurants, parks, and shopping within minutes! Make time to unwind at our pool, work out in the fitness center or invite friends over to our BBQ grilling station. Enjoy a cup of coffee in our resident lounge or take in the breathtaking views from the privacy of your new home. At our Creek @ 2645 apartments, you are surrounded by life's many pleasures!