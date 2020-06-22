The Creek at 2645

Amenities
Nestled in the sophisticated heart of Sacramento, the Creek @ 2645 Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living. Whether it be a relaxing night of beautiful city views or a night out spent with some of the best food and shopping options in the nation, the Creek @ 2645 gives you the features you're looking for at the price you want.
Our Sacramento apartment location and pristine community gives you the most out of your day with restaurants, parks, and shopping within minutes! Make time to unwind at our pool, work out in the fitness center or invite friends over to our BBQ grilling station. Enjoy a cup of coffee in our resident lounge or take in the breathtaking views from the privacy of your new home. At our Creek @ 2645 apartments, you are surrounded by life's many pleasures!