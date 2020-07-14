All apartments in Sacramento
Legado de Ravel Apartment Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

Legado de Ravel Apartment Homes

1520 16th St · (916) 347-5716
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1520 16th St, Sacramento, CA 95814
Midtown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 321 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,907

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 511 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,934

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 317 · Avail. Jul 15

$2,585

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Legado de Ravel Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
e-payments
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
internet access
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Welcome home to Midtown’s luxury community Legado de Ravel. Our mid-rise buildings are located in the highly acclaimed Midtown district of Downtown, Sacramento. We are just blocks away from Fremont Park, the State Capitol, fine dining, and entertainment. Whether you love the nightlife and action or prefer the comforts of your home this is the place for you. Legado is currently leasing 1 and 2 bedroom Spanish style flats featuring designer, stainless steel appliances, washers and dryers, granite counter tops, custom cabinetry, and much more. These spacious, open concept apartment homes are the perfect fusion of lavishness and urban living located atop many retail spaces for the ultimate convenience for the residents. Hide away and observe Sacramento from your Cinderella balcony or step out to embrace all the city has to offer just steps from your front door. Legado de Ravel is Midtown living at its finest. Call us today to reserve your new apartment home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $47
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom), $600 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: None
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: In the lease agreement (aggressive breeds)
Parking Details: Each household has the option of parking one vehicle in our parking lot for $140/month. Additionally, residents qualify for free street parking permit issued by the City.
Storage Details: None

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Legado de Ravel Apartment Homes have any available units?
Legado de Ravel Apartment Homes has 3 units available starting at $1,907 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does Legado de Ravel Apartment Homes have?
Some of Legado de Ravel Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Legado de Ravel Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Legado de Ravel Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Legado de Ravel Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Legado de Ravel Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Legado de Ravel Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Legado de Ravel Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Legado de Ravel Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Legado de Ravel Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Legado de Ravel Apartment Homes have a pool?
No, Legado de Ravel Apartment Homes does not have a pool.
Does Legado de Ravel Apartment Homes have accessible units?
Yes, Legado de Ravel Apartment Homes has accessible units.
Does Legado de Ravel Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Legado de Ravel Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
