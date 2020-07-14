Legado de Ravel Apartment Homes

Amenities
Welcome home to Midtown’s luxury community Legado de Ravel. Our mid-rise buildings are located in the highly acclaimed Midtown district of Downtown, Sacramento. We are just blocks away from Fremont Park, the State Capitol, fine dining, and entertainment. Whether you love the nightlife and action or prefer the comforts of your home this is the place for you. Legado is currently leasing 1 and 2 bedroom Spanish style flats featuring designer, stainless steel appliances, washers and dryers, granite counter tops, custom cabinetry, and much more. These spacious, open concept apartment homes are the perfect fusion of lavishness and urban living located atop many retail spaces for the ultimate convenience for the residents. Hide away and observe Sacramento from your Cinderella balcony or step out to embrace all the city has to offer just steps from your front door. Legado de Ravel is Midtown living at its finest. Call us today to reserve your new apartment home.