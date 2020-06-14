/
1 bedroom apartments
62 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Elk Grove, CA
Laguna West
18 Units Available
Siena Villas
9130 Nolan St, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
729 sqft
Just moments from Bartholomew Park, Harbour Cove Shopping Center and Interstate 5, this gated community has a fitness center, covered parking and pool. Apartments are pet-friendly and offer fireplaces, large closets and private decks/balconies.
Laguna Stonelake
13 Units Available
Stonelake Apartment Homes
10270 E Taron Dr, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
772 sqft
Luxurious community features parking, pool, bike storage, and more. Units offer bathtubs, ceiling fans, fireplace, and hardwood floors. Close to Johnson Park Recreation Center and many shopping destinations.
13 Units Available
Somerfield at Lakeside
9444 Harbour Point Dr, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
767 sqft
Luxurious apartment homes with full-size W/D in unit and fully equipped kitchens. Great location near Laguna Crossroads, Pat Perez Park and more. Beautiful landscaping, putting green and outdoor picnic areas.
14 Units Available
Vasari
8163 Sheldon Road, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,662
728 sqft
Designer apartments with vinyl plank flooring, high ceilings and large kitchens. Yoga studio and bocce ball court for active residents. In Elk Grove just off Hwy 99.
Laguna West
7 Units Available
Castellino at Laguna West
3300 Renwick Ave, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
729 sqft
You'll love all that you experience at Castellino at Laguna West Apartments. Enjoy spacious floor plans, luxury amenities, a pet-friendly community, and so much more. We offer upscale one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Elk Grove, CA.
Lakeside
10 Units Available
Lake Point
9589 Four Winds Dr, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
784 sqft
Designer architecture, heated pool, 24-hour fitness center, spa and landscaped grounds. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, dishwasher, full size washer/dryers, large decks and balconies and oversized walk-in closets.
10 Units Available
Bella Vista at Elk Grove
6810 Di Lusso Dr, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
681 sqft
Wide-open floor plans with washer and dryer and private balcony/patio. Amazing fitness center, plus outdoor picnic areas and pool for entertaining guests. Easy access to Highway 99 and I-5 for quick commutes to Sacramento.
Results within 1 mile of Elk Grove
Valley Hi - North Laguna
14 Units Available
The Landing at College Square
7640 West Stockton Boulevard, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,522
758 sqft
Live well and choose The Landing at College Square in Sacramento, CA, as your new home. Ideally located only minutes away from downtown, The Landing at College Square Apartments blends style with comfort for an unmatched living experience.
Results within 5 miles of Elk Grove
19 Units Available
Broadleaf Apartments
40 Park City Ct, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,594
790 sqft
Elegant community with stunning views of Downtown Sacramento. On-site amenities include resident clubhouse, fitness center, and resort-like pool and hot tub. Nine-foot ceilings and in-home washers and dryers.
Results within 10 miles of Elk Grove
Southside Park
7 Units Available
The Carlaw
1020 R Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
889 sqft
The Carlaw is named after John and Andrew Carlaw, brothers who arrived in Sacramento from Scotland in the 1880s. The Carlaw brothers provided the capitol region with masonry services well into the 1960s.
Boulevard Park
10 Units Available
19J
1827 J Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,420
743 sqft
WELCOME TO 19J, MIDTOWN'S NEWEST HIGH-RISE RESIDENCES. 19J OFFERS ELEVATED RESIDENCES WITH MODERN SOPHISTICATION AND EXPANSIVE AMENITIES. 19J PROVIDES RESIDENTS THE OPPORTUNITY TO BE A PART OF A FLOURISHING AND DYNAMIC COMMUNITY.
13 Units Available
BDX at Capital Village
3175 Data Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
759 sqft
BDX at Capital Village is a BRAND NEW, mid-rise, luxury apartment community conveniently located within Capital Village shopping center.
Northrup
9 Units Available
Falls At Arden
2345 Northrop Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
687 sqft
Multiple floor plans, including three-bedroom townhomes. Indoor and outdoor pool, jacuzzi, fitness center, and playground for residents. Close to University Park Mall, Sky Zone Trampoline Park and I-90.
East Sacramento
33 Units Available
GIO Apartments
3675 T St, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,010
782 sqft
1 MONTH FREE RENT WITH A 12-MONTH LEASE*In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.
Greenhaven
6 Units Available
The Davenport
941 43rd Ave, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
680 sqft
Nestled in the desirable Greenhaven Pocket area just off of I-5 and minutes from downtown Sacramento, The Davenport offers you the perfect mixture of convenience and location.
Land Park
14 Units Available
ONYX Midtown Apartments
1818 X Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
642 sqft
Located in the Tower District along Sacramento's Broadway Corridor, ONYX is a smoke free community nestled between the hustle of Midtown and the leafy Land Park & Curtis Park neighborhoods.
La Riviera
6 Units Available
River Blu
8795 La Riviera Dr, La Riviera, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
640 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Blu in La Riviera. View photos, descriptions and more!
College-Glen
39 Units Available
Rivercrest Apartments
7928 La Riviera Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
704 sqft
Rivercrest Apartments for rent in Sacramento, CA offers one, two and three bedroom apartments with a variety of over-sized restyled and standard interiors and amenities that meet a wide variety of tastes and needs.
Encina
20 Units Available
Sterling Pointe
2257 Hurley Way, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
592 sqft
Sterling Pointe Apartments is conveniently located in the Arden Arcade area in Sacramento, CA. Here you will enjoy the best of dining, shopping, and entertainment. Plus, Sacramento State is only minutes away.
South Rosemont
9 Units Available
Monte Bello Apartments
4001 S Watt Ave, Rosemont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,427
650 sqft
Monte Bello Apartments wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
South Rosemont
5 Units Available
Rosemont Park
9190 Schmuckley Drive, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
605 sqft
We offer spacious, well-designed 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment and townhouse floorplans in a tranquil park-like setting. We were rated 4+ STARS by our residents in a nationwide resident survey.
Northrup
1 Unit Available
Larkspur
2525 Larkspur Ln, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
690 sqft
Larkspur Apartments in Sacramento, CA features newly remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes.
Midtown
228 Units Available
The Press at Midtown Quarter
1714 21st Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,180
750 sqft
Rarely does a property meet you right where you're at until now! The Press Midtown Sacramento Apartments is everything you want it to be. Finally, a landmark for MidTown that brings unprecedented amenities and access to all that Sacramento offers.
6 Units Available
Avion Apartments
3250 Laurelhurst Dr, Rancho Cordova, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
790 sqft
Upscale apartments with open layouts in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Nine-foot ceilings with crown molding, in-unit washer/dryers, walk-in closets and marble countertops. Pet-friendly community.
