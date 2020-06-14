/
1 bedroom apartments
91 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Antelope, CA
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Antelope
6 Units Available
Indigo Apartments
7740 Watt Ave, Antelope, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
550 sqft
Fall in love with the country charm at Indigo Apartments, a lush community with rolling lawns, mature trees, and shady walking paths.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Antelope
12 Units Available
Antelope Ridge Apartments
4400 Shandwick Dr, Antelope, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,413
627 sqft
Gated apartment community in a parklike setting close to Antelope Community Park. Fully equipped kitchens with a gas range and maple cabinetry. Several swimming pools and spas on site. Tenants enjoy planned social activities.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Antelope
12 Units Available
Antelope Vista Apartments
3600 Elverta Rd, Antelope, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,248
700 sqft
In the heart of Antelope, situated in a lush, park-like community you will find comfort, quality, and convenience close to downtown.
Results within 5 miles of Antelope
Last updated June 14 at 07:06pm
Sunrise Oaks
43 Units Available
Montage Apartments
12801 Fair Oaks Blvd, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
655 sqft
Resort-style living in Citrus Heights. Athletes will enjoy the state-of-the-art fitness center with a climbing wall. Newly renovated units include bamboo flooring and keyless entry.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
28 Units Available
Harvest at Fiddyment Ranch
1900 Blue Oaks Boulevard, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
795 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Olympus Pointe
25 Units Available
Rosemeade Apartment Homes
1451 Rocky Ridge Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
663 sqft
Great location just off of Highway 80 and near multiple malls. Community features racquetball, tennis and dry sauna. Apartments include dishwasher, refrigerator, central air and fireplace.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Highland Park
6 Units Available
Coventry Park
751 Central Park Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
855 sqft
Community offers clubhouse, cyber internet cafe and outdoor recreation area. Homes have large floorplans, ceiling fans and fireplace. Located steps from shopping and dining options.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Sunrise Ranch
6 Units Available
Salishan Apartment Homes
7541 Ramona Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
714 sqft
Sun-drenched apartments with walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Located close to Interstate 80. Gated community with B-ball court, racquetball court, pool, sauna, hot tub and dog park.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Cirby Side
6 Units Available
Olympus Park Apartment Homes
1148 Conroy Ln, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
600 sqft
Olympus Park Apartment Homes wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Last updated June 14 at 06:21pm
Harding
10 Units Available
Terraces at Highland Reserve
700 Gibson Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
772 sqft
A beautiful location that's recently renovated with granite countertops, lots of storage and hardwood floors. Lots of amenities, including a fire pit, pool, lobby and grill area. Units come fully furnished. Garages available.
Last updated June 14 at 05:29pm
Foothills Junction
7 Units Available
Allegria at Roseville
5 Marcia Way, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,446
618 sqft
Apartments in Roseville, CA Indulge in comfort and style with Allegria Apartments in Roseville, CA! Our elegant apartments for rent in Roseville, CA are conveniently located near world-class shopping at the Galleria Mall and the fine dining and
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
CHANT
3 Units Available
Hidden Oaks
5979 Devecchi Ave, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
625 sqft
Hidden Oaks wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Cirby Side
4 Units Available
Cobblestone Creek
1010 Madden Ln, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,546
710 sqft
Cobblestone Creek Apartment Homes wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Birdcage Heights
9 Units Available
Atwood Apartments
5400 Heritage Tree Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,416
773 sqft
Large apartments with plenty of natural lighting, granite counters, and walk-in closets. Complex includes a stylish clubhouse with modern architecture and great community areas, as well as a pool, gym, hot tub, and dog park.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Harding
10 Units Available
The Preserve at Creekside
1299 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
767 sqft
Pet-friendly complex with round-the-clock maintenance. Credit cards and e-payments accepted. Playground and pool available. Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers. Minutes to Creekside Town Center and Westfield Galleria. Next to I-80.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Kaseberg - Kingswood
3 Units Available
Adora
512 Adora Cir, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
731 sqft
Homes with designer lights, attached parking garages, private patios and additional sound insulation. Common amenities include a saltwater pool, grilling stations and an outdoor gym. Less than 10 minutes from Westfield Galleria.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Eclipse 96 Apartments
12202 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
565 sqft
An incredible home awaits you at Eclipse 96 Apartments, an impressive apartment community in one of the Sacramento area’s most desirable locations.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Harding
4 Units Available
Villages of the Galleria
701 Gibson Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
774 sqft
Roseville's Premier Luxury Condominium Rentals! Style, sophistication, beautiful landscaping and stunning architecture accent the Villages of the Galleria apartment homes, located in dynamic Roseville, California.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Sylvan Old Auburn Road
9 Units Available
The Renaissance
7711 Greenback Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
610 sqft
The Renaissance wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Harding
4 Units Available
Pearl Creek Apartments
1298 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,785
795 sqft
This well-kept community offers several floor plans and is pet-friendly. On-site saltwater pool, fire pit, and game room. Near a walking and biking trail. Upscale apartments feature energy efficient appliances and ample storage.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Harding
10 Units Available
Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments
1100 Roseville Pkwy, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,608
765 sqft
This beautiful community offers a fitness center, pool, playground and media center. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also only moments from Ridge at Creekside and Central Park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:36am
3 Units Available
Sungarden Apartments
8176 Greenback Ln, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
733 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sungarden Apartments in Fair Oaks. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Ridge at McClellan
5520 Generals Place, McClellan Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$930
600 sqft
The Ridge at McClellan is conveniently located in North Highlands, CA, just minutes from I80, shopping, and schools.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Sunrise Ranch
3 Units Available
Foxborough
7795 Antelope Rd, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
760 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans with washer/dryer, fireplace and walk-in closets. Community has a pool, spa and tailored courtyards. Located in the heart of the city close to Interstate 80, shopping and dining.
