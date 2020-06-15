All apartments in Sacramento
Find more places like Bridgeway Towers.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sacramento, CA
/
Bridgeway Towers
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:24 AM

Bridgeway Towers

500 N St · (888) 910-8030
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sacramento
See all
Downtown Sacramento
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

500 N St, Sacramento, CA 95814
Downtown Sacramento

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1261 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
2/2 Penthouse Condo for Lease: This condo has unobstructed views of the Capital, Sierras, Sunsets, and Mt. Diablo. It is close to Golden One Center, State Capital, Old Sacramento, Crocker Art Museum and numerous eating and entertainment venues. This unusual corner unit has views both south and east and towers over other buildings at 15 stories. The beautiful building at 500 N Street has it all with a pool, exercise room, two spas, T.V. Room, covered parking and great security. The location is an easy walk to the Capital, Golden One, and Old Sacramento. There are numerous transportation options. A farmer's market, grocery store, and shaded pedestrian walkway are near by. Skip the commute and enjoy living in the heart of Sacramento.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bridgeway Towers have any available units?
Bridgeway Towers has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does Bridgeway Towers have?
Some of Bridgeway Towers's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bridgeway Towers currently offering any rent specials?
Bridgeway Towers isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bridgeway Towers pet-friendly?
No, Bridgeway Towers is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does Bridgeway Towers offer parking?
Yes, Bridgeway Towers does offer parking.
Does Bridgeway Towers have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bridgeway Towers offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bridgeway Towers have a pool?
Yes, Bridgeway Towers has a pool.
Does Bridgeway Towers have accessible units?
No, Bridgeway Towers does not have accessible units.
Does Bridgeway Towers have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bridgeway Towers has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Bridgeway Towers?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Q19 Apartments
1907 Q Street
Sacramento, CA 95811
The Creek at 2645
2645 Stonecreek Dr
Sacramento, CA 95833
1801L
1123 18th St
Sacramento, CA 95811
The Villas at Fair Oaks
2233 Fair Oaks Blvd
Sacramento, CA 95825
Riverstone Apartments
7459 Rush River Dr
Sacramento, CA 95831
LINQ Midtown
3111 S St
Sacramento, CA 95816
The Press at Midtown Quarter
1714 21st Street
Sacramento, CA 95811
La Provence
230 Cadillac Dr
Sacramento, CA 95825

Similar Pages

Sacramento 1 BedroomsSacramento 2 Bedrooms
Sacramento Apartments with BalconySacramento Apartments with Parking
Sacramento Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Concord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CA
Elk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CALivermore, CAVacaville, CA
Arden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PocketSouth NatomasMidtown
Valley Hi North LagunaDowntown SacramentoGreenhaven
Natomas ParkCollege Glen

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoSacramento City College
Sierra CollegeSolano Community College
William Jessup University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity