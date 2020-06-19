All apartments in Sacramento
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

820 21st St

820 21st Street · (916) 833-8824
Location

820 21st Street, Sacramento, CA 95811
Boulevard Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1700 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Large 1 bed 1 bath in great location - Property Id: 268773

Beautiful and very large 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in a perfect location, walking distance to many restaurants, cafe shops, art galleries, parks...
Many windows that fills the place with plenty of natural light
Formal dining room
Large kitchen with eat in place
Large closet/ storage spaces throughout the apartment
Laundry room inside the apartment with washer and dryer ( the apartment comes with washer and dryer but the owner is not responsible for the maintenance of the washer and dryer)

Rent $1700 Security deposit $1700
For move in first and last month and the deposit
No PETS

Please call me if you have any questions.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268773
Property Id 268773

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5733974)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 21st St have any available units?
820 21st St has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 820 21st St have?
Some of 820 21st St's amenities include in unit laundry, some paid utils, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 21st St currently offering any rent specials?
820 21st St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 21st St pet-friendly?
No, 820 21st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 820 21st St offer parking?
No, 820 21st St does not offer parking.
Does 820 21st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 820 21st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 21st St have a pool?
No, 820 21st St does not have a pool.
Does 820 21st St have accessible units?
No, 820 21st St does not have accessible units.
Does 820 21st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 21st St does not have units with dishwashers.
