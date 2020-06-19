820 21st St

Amenities

in unit laundry some paid utils carpet range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Large 1 bed 1 bath in great location - Property Id: 268773



Beautiful and very large 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in a perfect location, walking distance to many restaurants, cafe shops, art galleries, parks...

Many windows that fills the place with plenty of natural light

Formal dining room

Large kitchen with eat in place

Large closet/ storage spaces throughout the apartment

Laundry room inside the apartment with washer and dryer ( the apartment comes with washer and dryer but the owner is not responsible for the maintenance of the washer and dryer)



Rent $1700 Security deposit $1700

For move in first and last month and the deposit

No PETS



Please call me if you have any questions.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268773

Property Id 268773



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5733974)