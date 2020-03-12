Amenities

7928 36th Ave Available 06/20/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Near Popular Dining and Freeway Access - This three bedroom home has an upgraded kitchen with year old cabinets and counters. Tile floors throughout keep home cool all throughout the year. Fully gated property for privacy. No pets allowed. Tenant pays flat fee of $150 for water, sewer, and trash. Tenants are responsible for yard care.



Directions: Hwy 99 to Fruitridge Rd East, right onto Power Inn Rd, right onto 36th Ave.



Rental Criteria-Property Viewing Revised as of 3/20/2020:

1) You must view the virtual tour

2) If you are interested in applying for the property and the property code is not included in the video, please call for the code

3) Submit your completed application on line

4) If you are the first completed applicant, you will be called for the application fee

5) Upon approval for the property, you must then view the property with one of our staff, prior to paying your security deposit



No Pets Allowed



