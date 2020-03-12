All apartments in Sacramento
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

7928 36th Ave

7928 36th Avenue · (916) 685-6601
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7928 36th Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95824
Avondale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7928 36th Ave · Avail. Jun 20

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1127 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
7928 36th Ave Available 06/20/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Near Popular Dining and Freeway Access - This three bedroom home has an upgraded kitchen with year old cabinets and counters. Tile floors throughout keep home cool all throughout the year. Fully gated property for privacy. No pets allowed. Tenant pays flat fee of $150 for water, sewer, and trash. Tenants are responsible for yard care.

Directions: Hwy 99 to Fruitridge Rd East, right onto Power Inn Rd, right onto 36th Ave.

Rental Criteria-Property Viewing Revised as of 3/20/2020:
1) You must view the virtual tour
2) If you are interested in applying for the property and the property code is not included in the video, please call for the code
3) Submit your completed application on line
4) If you are the first completed applicant, you will be called for the application fee
5) Upon approval for the property, you must then view the property with one of our staff, prior to paying your security deposit

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4635395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7928 36th Ave have any available units?
7928 36th Ave has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 7928 36th Ave have?
Some of 7928 36th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7928 36th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7928 36th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7928 36th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7928 36th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 7928 36th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7928 36th Ave does offer parking.
Does 7928 36th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7928 36th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7928 36th Ave have a pool?
No, 7928 36th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7928 36th Ave have accessible units?
No, 7928 36th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7928 36th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7928 36th Ave has units with dishwashers.
