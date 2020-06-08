All apartments in Sacramento
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:16 AM

7418 Whitmore St

7418 Whitmore Street · (916) 685-6601
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7418 Whitmore Street, Sacramento, CA 95758
Valley Hi - North Laguna

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7418 Whitmore St · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1385 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is It! - Immaculate home. Home is sharp with a nice floor plan separating the living room in the front of the home for quietness and having the family room in the back of the home off the kitchen. Family room has a fireplace for cozy winters. Spacious yard with a covered patio. Owner supplies weekly yard service. Tenant pays all utilities.
This one is a great place to call home.GOOD CREDIT A MUST

Hwy 99 to Sheldon Rd west, right Bruceville, right Damascas, left Whitmore

Rental Criteria-Property Viewing Revised as of 3/20/2020:
1) You must view the virtual tour
2) If you are interested in applying for the property and the property code is not included in the video, please call for the code
3) Submit your completed application on line
4) If you are the first completed applicant, you will be called for the application fee
5) Upon approval for the property, you must then view the property with one of our staff, prior to paying your security deposit

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2322677)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7418 Whitmore St have any available units?
7418 Whitmore St has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 7418 Whitmore St have?
Some of 7418 Whitmore St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7418 Whitmore St currently offering any rent specials?
7418 Whitmore St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7418 Whitmore St pet-friendly?
No, 7418 Whitmore St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 7418 Whitmore St offer parking?
Yes, 7418 Whitmore St does offer parking.
Does 7418 Whitmore St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7418 Whitmore St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7418 Whitmore St have a pool?
No, 7418 Whitmore St does not have a pool.
Does 7418 Whitmore St have accessible units?
No, 7418 Whitmore St does not have accessible units.
Does 7418 Whitmore St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7418 Whitmore St has units with dishwashers.
