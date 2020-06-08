7418 Whitmore St

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

This is It! - Immaculate home. Home is sharp with a nice floor plan separating the living room in the front of the home for quietness and having the family room in the back of the home off the kitchen. Family room has a fireplace for cozy winters. Spacious yard with a covered patio. Owner supplies weekly yard service. Tenant pays all utilities.

This one is a great place to call home.GOOD CREDIT A MUST



Hwy 99 to Sheldon Rd west, right Bruceville, right Damascas, left Whitmore



Rental Criteria-Property Viewing Revised as of 3/20/2020:

1) You must view the virtual tour

2) If you are interested in applying for the property and the property code is not included in the video, please call for the code

3) Submit your completed application on line

4) If you are the first completed applicant, you will be called for the application fee

5) Upon approval for the property, you must then view the property with one of our staff, prior to paying your security deposit



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2322677)