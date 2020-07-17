All apartments in Sacramento
4721 Savoie Way
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

4721 Savoie Way

4721 Savoie Way · No Longer Available
Location

4721 Savoie Way, Sacramento, CA 95835
Westlake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
SPACIOUS 2 STORY, 4 BED, 2.5 BATH, 2544 SQ FEET IN WESTLAKE NEIGHBORHOOD - AVAILABLE FOR PREVIEW AFTER JULY 6, 2020

Updated spacious 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths in prestigious Westlake neighborhood. Newly installed wood laminate floors throughout, 2 tone designer wall paint. Vaulted ceiling at living and dining area. Open kitchen concept with island counter, warm oak cabinets, white counter tiles, pantry cabinets, tile floors. Super size family room with gas fireplace and entertainment niche.

Upstairs master bedroom with ensuite bath, dual sinks, separate tub and shower, and large walk-in closet. Three addition bedrooms upstairs with full bath at hallway. Landscaped backyard with lawn and concrete patio.

Close to neighborhood parks, schools, shopping, freeways, Sacramento International Airport and downtown.

Rent: $2500/month. Security deposit:$2500. Water,sewer,garbage: $180/month. Application fee: $40 per adult. When applying, please provide 1 month's bank statements, one month's paycheck stubs, landlord reference, copy of driver's license. NO SMOKING, NO DRUGS.

RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS 1. All persons 18 yrs and older will be required to submit an application and will be subject to credit and reference screening. 2. Small pets may be allowed with additional deposit, exclusive of service animals. 3. Full deposit is required within 24 hours of acceptance, paid by cashier's check or money order only. 4. Applications are accepted on a First Come, First Qualify, First Serve basis. 5. Omissions or falsified information will result in denial.

Income, Credit & Rental History Requirements: 1. Deposit amount is equal to one month's rent. 2. Combined income of household must be at least 3 times rent. Must submit 2 months of recent pay stubs, bank statements, and tax return, if self employed 3. Income must be legal, provable and paid directly to applicant. 4. Credit requirements include a minimum of 600 FICO score. No recent (in the past 3 years) late payments, bounced checks, collections nor public records. 5. Conditional acceptance will require higher deposit.

Rental History: 1. Every applicant must have positive rental references from prior landlords. 2. Applicants may not be considered if they have a record of eviction or conviction of the sale or manufacture of controlled substance.

To preview this home, please call (916) 205-2265, (916) 949-9499 or (916) 712-7463.

(RLNE2218366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4721 Savoie Way have any available units?
4721 Savoie Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sacramento, CA.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 4721 Savoie Way have?
Some of 4721 Savoie Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4721 Savoie Way currently offering any rent specials?
4721 Savoie Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4721 Savoie Way pet-friendly?
No, 4721 Savoie Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 4721 Savoie Way offer parking?
No, 4721 Savoie Way does not offer parking.
Does 4721 Savoie Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4721 Savoie Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4721 Savoie Way have a pool?
No, 4721 Savoie Way does not have a pool.
Does 4721 Savoie Way have accessible units?
No, 4721 Savoie Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4721 Savoie Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4721 Savoie Way does not have units with dishwashers.
