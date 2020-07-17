4721 Savoie Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

SPACIOUS 2 STORY, 4 BED, 2.5 BATH, 2544 SQ FEET IN WESTLAKE NEIGHBORHOOD - AVAILABLE FOR PREVIEW AFTER JULY 6, 2020



Updated spacious 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths in prestigious Westlake neighborhood. Newly installed wood laminate floors throughout, 2 tone designer wall paint. Vaulted ceiling at living and dining area. Open kitchen concept with island counter, warm oak cabinets, white counter tiles, pantry cabinets, tile floors. Super size family room with gas fireplace and entertainment niche.



Upstairs master bedroom with ensuite bath, dual sinks, separate tub and shower, and large walk-in closet. Three addition bedrooms upstairs with full bath at hallway. Landscaped backyard with lawn and concrete patio.



Close to neighborhood parks, schools, shopping, freeways, Sacramento International Airport and downtown.



Rent: $2500/month. Security deposit:$2500. Water,sewer,garbage: $180/month. Application fee: $40 per adult. When applying, please provide 1 month's bank statements, one month's paycheck stubs, landlord reference, copy of driver's license. NO SMOKING, NO DRUGS.



RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS 1. All persons 18 yrs and older will be required to submit an application and will be subject to credit and reference screening. 2. Small pets may be allowed with additional deposit, exclusive of service animals. 3. Full deposit is required within 24 hours of acceptance, paid by cashier's check or money order only. 4. Applications are accepted on a First Come, First Qualify, First Serve basis. 5. Omissions or falsified information will result in denial.



Income, Credit & Rental History Requirements: 1. Deposit amount is equal to one month's rent. 2. Combined income of household must be at least 3 times rent. Must submit 2 months of recent pay stubs, bank statements, and tax return, if self employed 3. Income must be legal, provable and paid directly to applicant. 4. Credit requirements include a minimum of 600 FICO score. No recent (in the past 3 years) late payments, bounced checks, collections nor public records. 5. Conditional acceptance will require higher deposit.



Rental History: 1. Every applicant must have positive rental references from prior landlords. 2. Applicants may not be considered if they have a record of eviction or conviction of the sale or manufacture of controlled substance.



To preview this home, please call (916) 205-2265, (916) 949-9499 or (916) 712-7463.



No Pets Allowed



