Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

4500 Elvas Avenue

4500 Elvas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4500 Elvas Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95819
East Sacramento

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4500 Elvas Avenue Available 08/15/20 ADORABLE 2/2 (East Sac Location) Duplex! PLEASE READ AD BEFORE CALLING FOR VIEWING! - Hi Everyone. Due to COVID and for the safety of our tenants (this is occupied), absolutely NO showings will be considered without an application on file with our office.

Applications can be filled out and submitted via our website at: rivervalleypropertymanagement.com. NO fees to view or until you would like to proceed. Click on vacancies, scroll to the property then follow the prompts. An agent will call you back within 24 hours once all apps from you and/or your full party have been received. We will work with the tenant on showings.

Agent hours are Monday - Friday from 9-5. Our after hours calls are taken by a 3rd party emergency line who has no information on our vacancies and legally cannot answer any questions as they are not licensed agents. If you want to reach out after hours, please EMAIL the agent at: irentnatomas@yahoo.com for immediate response.

************************************************************************************************************
This is an adorable 2/2 duplex with single car garage located near East Sac. Walking distance to McKinley Park and much of the East Sac night life and restaurants.

Great neighborhood and just minutes to Mckinley Park, local supermarket (Safeway), East Sac restaurants, major freeways (50 & 80), and schools. Very convenient location. Include newer stainless steel stove, microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookups in garage, water heater, fenced backyard, new interior paint, new flooring with updated kitchen and bathroom.

Features:

2 bedrooms
2 baths
Single Car garage
Upgraded kitchen with granite and beautiful cabinetry
Nice back area
Includes front yard landscaping
Rent does not include a flat $80 surcharge for water
Owner pays sewer and trash

This is a cutie and will not last

Leisa Wells (DRE: 01250612) River Valley Property Management
Ramos Realty (DRE: 01326740) Brokerage

(RLNE5921210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4500 Elvas Avenue have any available units?
4500 Elvas Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sacramento, CA.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 4500 Elvas Avenue have?
Some of 4500 Elvas Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4500 Elvas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4500 Elvas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4500 Elvas Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4500 Elvas Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 4500 Elvas Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4500 Elvas Avenue offers parking.
Does 4500 Elvas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4500 Elvas Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4500 Elvas Avenue have a pool?
No, 4500 Elvas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4500 Elvas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4500 Elvas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4500 Elvas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4500 Elvas Avenue has units with dishwashers.
