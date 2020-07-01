Amenities

4500 Elvas Avenue Available 08/15/20 ADORABLE 2/2 (East Sac Location) Duplex! PLEASE READ AD BEFORE CALLING FOR VIEWING! - Hi Everyone. Due to COVID and for the safety of our tenants (this is occupied), absolutely NO showings will be considered without an application on file with our office.



Applications can be filled out and submitted via our website at: rivervalleypropertymanagement.com. NO fees to view or until you would like to proceed. Click on vacancies, scroll to the property then follow the prompts. An agent will call you back within 24 hours once all apps from you and/or your full party have been received. We will work with the tenant on showings.



Agent hours are Monday - Friday from 9-5. Our after hours calls are taken by a 3rd party emergency line who has no information on our vacancies and legally cannot answer any questions as they are not licensed agents. If you want to reach out after hours, please EMAIL the agent at: irentnatomas@yahoo.com for immediate response.



This is an adorable 2/2 duplex with single car garage located near East Sac. Walking distance to McKinley Park and much of the East Sac night life and restaurants.



Great neighborhood and just minutes to Mckinley Park, local supermarket (Safeway), East Sac restaurants, major freeways (50 & 80), and schools. Very convenient location. Include newer stainless steel stove, microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookups in garage, water heater, fenced backyard, new interior paint, new flooring with updated kitchen and bathroom.



Features:



2 bedrooms

2 baths

Single Car garage

Upgraded kitchen with granite and beautiful cabinetry

Nice back area

Includes front yard landscaping

Rent does not include a flat $80 surcharge for water

Owner pays sewer and trash



This is a cutie and will not last



Leisa Wells (DRE: 01250612) River Valley Property Management

Ramos Realty (DRE: 01326740) Brokerage



