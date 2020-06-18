440 Cleveland Avenue Unit A

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance internet access

Cozy 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom CONDO home property rental in the friendly Gardenland neighborhood in Sacramento.

It comes with 1-car uncovered parking and on-street parking.



The spacious and bright interior offers polished hardwood and tile flooring, recessed lighting, and large windows. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with smooth granite countertops, fine white-painted cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances such as dishwasher, oven/range, refrigerator, garbage disposal, trash compactor, and microwave. Vanity cabinet with framed mirror and shower stall furnished its neat bathroom. It has central heating and air conditioning.

An in-unit washer and dryer are also included.



The exterior has a yardcool spot for some much-needed R&R. The tenant can build a small shed in the yard. This is a pet-friendly home with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is not allowed though. Its near to and from public transportation stops/hub. Tenant pays water, gas, sewage, cleaning, electricity, and cable. The landlord will cover landscaping, trash, and internet.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours and Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Bike Score: 93. Its in a Bikers Paradise area with excellent bike lanes.



Nearby parks: Redwood Park, Ninos Park, and Gardenland Park.



Bus lines:

88 WEST EL CAMINO - 0.1 mile

13 NORTHGATE - 0.2 mile



Rail lines:

Blue Meadowview - Watt/I-80 - 0.6 mile

Green 13th - Richards/Township 9 - 1.4 miles



(RLNE5731960)