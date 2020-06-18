440 Cleveland Avenue Unit A

Amenities
Cozy 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom CONDO home property rental in the friendly Gardenland neighborhood in Sacramento.
It comes with 1-car uncovered parking and on-street parking.
The spacious and bright interior offers polished hardwood and tile flooring, recessed lighting, and large windows. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with smooth granite countertops, fine white-painted cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances such as dishwasher, oven/range, refrigerator, garbage disposal, trash compactor, and microwave. Vanity cabinet with framed mirror and shower stall furnished its neat bathroom. It has central heating and air conditioning.
An in-unit washer and dryer are also included.
The exterior has a yardcool spot for some much-needed R&R. The tenant can build a small shed in the yard. This is a pet-friendly home with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is not allowed though. Its near to and from public transportation stops/hub. Tenant pays water, gas, sewage, cleaning, electricity, and cable. The landlord will cover landscaping, trash, and internet.
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Bike Score: 93. Its in a Bikers Paradise area with excellent bike lanes.
Nearby parks: Redwood Park, Ninos Park, and Gardenland Park.
Bus lines:
88 WEST EL CAMINO - 0.1 mile
13 NORTHGATE - 0.2 mile
Rail lines:
Blue Meadowview - Watt/I-80 - 0.6 mile
Green 13th - Richards/Township 9 - 1.4 miles
