All apartments in Sacramento
Find more places like 440 Cleveland Avenue Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sacramento, CA
/
440 Cleveland Avenue Unit A
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

440 Cleveland Avenue Unit A

440 Cleveland Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sacramento
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

440 Cleveland Ave, Sacramento, CA 95833
Gardenland

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER!
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Cozy 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom CONDO home property rental in the friendly Gardenland neighborhood in Sacramento.
It comes with 1-car uncovered parking and on-street parking.

The spacious and bright interior offers polished hardwood and tile flooring, recessed lighting, and large windows. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with smooth granite countertops, fine white-painted cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances such as dishwasher, oven/range, refrigerator, garbage disposal, trash compactor, and microwave. Vanity cabinet with framed mirror and shower stall furnished its neat bathroom. It has central heating and air conditioning.
An in-unit washer and dryer are also included.

The exterior has a yardcool spot for some much-needed R&R. The tenant can build a small shed in the yard. This is a pet-friendly home with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is not allowed though. Its near to and from public transportation stops/hub. Tenant pays water, gas, sewage, cleaning, electricity, and cable. The landlord will cover landscaping, trash, and internet.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours and Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Bike Score: 93. Its in a Bikers Paradise area with excellent bike lanes.

Nearby parks: Redwood Park, Ninos Park, and Gardenland Park.

Bus lines:
88 WEST EL CAMINO - 0.1 mile
13 NORTHGATE - 0.2 mile

Rail lines:
Blue Meadowview - Watt/I-80 - 0.6 mile
Green 13th - Richards/Township 9 - 1.4 miles

(RLNE5731960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 Cleveland Avenue Unit A have any available units?
440 Cleveland Avenue Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sacramento, CA.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 440 Cleveland Avenue Unit A have?
Some of 440 Cleveland Avenue Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 Cleveland Avenue Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
440 Cleveland Avenue Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 Cleveland Avenue Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 440 Cleveland Avenue Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 440 Cleveland Avenue Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 440 Cleveland Avenue Unit A does offer parking.
Does 440 Cleveland Avenue Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 440 Cleveland Avenue Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 Cleveland Avenue Unit A have a pool?
No, 440 Cleveland Avenue Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 440 Cleveland Avenue Unit A have accessible units?
No, 440 Cleveland Avenue Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 440 Cleveland Avenue Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 440 Cleveland Avenue Unit A has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Governor's Corner
1600 H St
Sacramento, CA 95814
The Elan
2501 H Street
Sacramento, CA 95816
Fountains At Point West
1761 Heritage Ln
Sacramento, CA 95815
The Villas at Fair Oaks
2233 Fair Oaks Blvd
Sacramento, CA 95825
19J
1827 J Street
Sacramento, CA 95811
The Carlaw
1020 R Street
Sacramento, CA 95811
The Davenport
941 43rd Ave
Sacramento, CA 95831
The Landing at College Square
7640 West Stockton Boulevard
Sacramento, CA 95823

Similar Pages

Sacramento 1 BedroomsSacramento 2 Bedrooms
Sacramento Apartments with BalconySacramento Apartments with Parking
Sacramento Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Concord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CA
Elk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CALivermore, CAVacaville, CA
Arden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PocketSouth NatomasMidtown
Valley Hi North LagunaDowntown SacramentoGreenhaven
Natomas ParkCollege Glen

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoSacramento City College
Sierra CollegeSolano Community College
William Jessup University