434 Tailoff Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel dog park

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry parking garage internet access media room

Live at The Mill in Downtown Sacramento! This stylish 2-bedroom/1 bathroom condo is AVAILABLE NOW! Enjoy the gorgeous kitchen with solid white countertops, stainless appliances, and a large island with seating for three. Includes a 1-car garage. Enter the 3rd floor unit from a shared building hallway. Downstairs features a light and open living area with vaulted ceilings, kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom. Upstairs you'll find the loft (perfect for an office, studio, bedroom) and your private rooftop patio. The Mill at Broadway is a vibrant community with a city park (including oversized dog park), walking/bike trails, and a two minute drive to Downtown Sacramento. Some of Sacramento's best eateries and amenities are a short stroll away including Sellands, Tower Cafe and Theater, Masullo Pizza, the Sunday Farmer's Market, and bike trail to Old Sacramento. 1 PET OKAY! Cable, internet, and HOA INCLUDED in rent. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator also included. 100% NO SMOKING. 1 year lease preferred.

RENT: $2195 p/month + $100 Utility reimbursement for water, sewer, garbage.

Security Deposit: $1500

1st month's rent, last month's rent, and security deposit required at move-in.

PINKIES Property Management only accepts applications AFTER viewing the property. To schedule an appointment to view, please submit this short preapproval form and we will contact you ASAP to set up an appointment: https://bit.ly/PINKIESprequal



RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS:

1. All persons 18+ shall be required to submit an application ($30 application fee per person).

2. Full Security Deposit ($1500) is required within 24 hours of acceptance in order to hold the unit until your desired move-in date.

3. Applications are considered on a first come, first serve, first qualify basis and you MUST view the property prior to applying.

4. Omission or falsified information will result in application denial.



INCOME, CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY REQUIREMENTS:

1. Combined income of household must be 3x the rent ($6585).

2. FICO Credit score of 675+.

3. TOTAL financial requirement's at move in: $2195 (first month's rent), $2195 (last month's rent), $1500 (security deposit) = $5890.

4. Must provide recent paystub, bank statements and tax return (if self-employed).

5. No recent late payments, collections, bounced checks.

6. Every applicant must have positive rental references.

7. Applicants will not be considered if they have a record of eviction or a conviction of the sale or manufacture of controlled substances.



To set up an appointment to view, please prequalify here: https://bit.ly/PINKIESprequal



PINKIES Property Management is a boutique management company managing Sacramento's best rentals. We value personalized service for all of our tenants and landlords. https://www.pinkiespropertymanagement.com/