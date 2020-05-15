All apartments in Sacramento
434 Tailoff Lane

Location

434 Tailoff Lane, Sacramento, CA 95818
Upper Land Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
dog park
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
media room
Live at The Mill in Downtown Sacramento! This stylish 2-bedroom/1 bathroom condo is AVAILABLE NOW! Enjoy the gorgeous kitchen with solid white countertops, stainless appliances, and a large island with seating for three. Includes a 1-car garage. Enter the 3rd floor unit from a shared building hallway. Downstairs features a light and open living area with vaulted ceilings, kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom. Upstairs you'll find the loft (perfect for an office, studio, bedroom) and your private rooftop patio. The Mill at Broadway is a vibrant community with a city park (including oversized dog park), walking/bike trails, and a two minute drive to Downtown Sacramento. Some of Sacramento's best eateries and amenities are a short stroll away including Sellands, Tower Cafe and Theater, Masullo Pizza, the Sunday Farmer's Market, and bike trail to Old Sacramento. 1 PET OKAY! Cable, internet, and HOA INCLUDED in rent. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator also included. 100% NO SMOKING. 1 year lease preferred.
RENT: $2195 p/month + $100 Utility reimbursement for water, sewer, garbage.
Security Deposit: $1500
1st month's rent, last month's rent, and security deposit required at move-in.
PINKIES Property Management only accepts applications AFTER viewing the property. To schedule an appointment to view, please submit this short preapproval form and we will contact you ASAP to set up an appointment: https://bit.ly/PINKIESprequal

RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS:
1. All persons 18+ shall be required to submit an application ($30 application fee per person).
2. Full Security Deposit ($1500) is required within 24 hours of acceptance in order to hold the unit until your desired move-in date.
3. Applications are considered on a first come, first serve, first qualify basis and you MUST view the property prior to applying.
4. Omission or falsified information will result in application denial.

INCOME, CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY REQUIREMENTS:
1. Combined income of household must be 3x the rent ($6585).
2. FICO Credit score of 675+.
3. TOTAL financial requirement's at move in: $2195 (first month's rent), $2195 (last month's rent), $1500 (security deposit) = $5890.
4. Must provide recent paystub, bank statements and tax return (if self-employed).
5. No recent late payments, collections, bounced checks.
6. Every applicant must have positive rental references.
7. Applicants will not be considered if they have a record of eviction or a conviction of the sale or manufacture of controlled substances.

To set up an appointment to view, please prequalify here: https://bit.ly/PINKIESprequal

PINKIES Property Management is a boutique management company managing Sacramento's best rentals. We value personalized service for all of our tenants and landlords. https://www.pinkiespropertymanagement.com/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 Tailoff Lane have any available units?
434 Tailoff Lane has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 434 Tailoff Lane have?
Some of 434 Tailoff Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 434 Tailoff Lane currently offering any rent specials?
434 Tailoff Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 Tailoff Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 434 Tailoff Lane is pet friendly.
Does 434 Tailoff Lane offer parking?
Yes, 434 Tailoff Lane does offer parking.
Does 434 Tailoff Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 434 Tailoff Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 Tailoff Lane have a pool?
No, 434 Tailoff Lane does not have a pool.
Does 434 Tailoff Lane have accessible units?
No, 434 Tailoff Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 434 Tailoff Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 434 Tailoff Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
