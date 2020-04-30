All apartments in Sacramento
4308 EUCLID AVENUE
4308 EUCLID AVENUE

4308 Euclid Avenue · (916) 457-4907 ext. 250
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4308 Euclid Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95822
South Land Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4308 EUCLID AVENUE · Avail. now

$2,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1903 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SOUTH LAND PARK HOME - Freshly updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom located in a beautiful South Land Park neighborhood. Quiet surroundings. Close to retail and grocery shopping, parks, schools, and transportation in established neighborhood.

Renters insurance is required and must be submitted within 30 days of taking possession

There is an additional $125 monthly charge for share of municipal utilities.

Sorry no smoking, no pets, fireplace is for decorative use only.

**This property is not subject to AB1482 and the City Of Sacramento Tenant Protection and Relief Act.**

For more information or to schedule a time to see the inside use the "CONTACT US" function on the listing. Every person 18 years of age and older must apply. APPLICATIONS AND PROCESSING FEES ARE PROCESSED ONLINE ONLY. BEFORE YOU SUBMIT AN APPLICATION YOU MUST VIEW THE INSIDE OF THE PROPERTY WITH A COOK ASSOCIATE

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5168785)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4308 EUCLID AVENUE have any available units?
4308 EUCLID AVENUE has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 4308 EUCLID AVENUE have?
Some of 4308 EUCLID AVENUE's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4308 EUCLID AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4308 EUCLID AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4308 EUCLID AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4308 EUCLID AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 4308 EUCLID AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 4308 EUCLID AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 4308 EUCLID AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4308 EUCLID AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4308 EUCLID AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4308 EUCLID AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4308 EUCLID AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4308 EUCLID AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4308 EUCLID AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4308 EUCLID AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
