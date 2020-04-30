4308 EUCLID AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

SOUTH LAND PARK HOME - Freshly updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom located in a beautiful South Land Park neighborhood. Quiet surroundings. Close to retail and grocery shopping, parks, schools, and transportation in established neighborhood.



Renters insurance is required and must be submitted within 30 days of taking possession



There is an additional $125 monthly charge for share of municipal utilities.



Sorry no smoking, no pets, fireplace is for decorative use only.



**This property is not subject to AB1482 and the City Of Sacramento Tenant Protection and Relief Act.**



For more information or to schedule a time to see the inside use the "CONTACT US" function on the listing. Every person 18 years of age and older must apply. APPLICATIONS AND PROCESSING FEES ARE PROCESSED ONLINE ONLY. BEFORE YOU SUBMIT AN APPLICATION YOU MUST VIEW THE INSIDE OF THE PROPERTY WITH A COOK ASSOCIATE



No Pets Allowed



