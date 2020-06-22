All apartments in Sacramento
3694 East Commerce Way
3694 East Commerce Way

3694 E Commerce Way · (916) 800-7877
Location

3694 E Commerce Way, Sacramento, CA 95834
RP Sports Compex

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse with first floor bonus room!

***3 story townhome at Villas at Natomas Field***Less than one year old***2 car attached garage***Open concept Living Room and Kitchen***Balcony directly off of the Dining Room***Stainless steel appliances***Amazing location only 10 min from downtown Sacramento or the airport***

***Available late June***

***Tenant is responsible for all utilities***

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Summary of Rental Qualifications and Application Process: Required Information - 1. Government issued ID; 2. Last 2 months of pay stubs (If paid weekly, submit last 8 pay stubs. If paid bi-weekly or semi-monthly, submit last 4 pay stubs) -OR- if self-employed, submit Schedule 1040 of last 2 years of Federal tax returns.&nbsp;Application Fees - $45 non-refundable application fee must be paid for each occupant 18 years of age or older. ALL OF THE FOLLOWING WILL BE REQUIRED UNLESS OTHERWISE STATED IN THE RENTAL ADVERTISEMENT:&nbsp;Income and Credit Score - Gross income of 3 times the monthly rent and credit score of 600. Lease&nbsp;Term -&nbsp;12 month lease.&nbsp;Liability Waiver -&nbsp;Enrollment&nbsp;in property damage liability waiver and subject to additional rent of $19.95/mo. (details at&nbsp;norcalpm.com/pdlw).&nbsp;Pets - Excluding assistance animals, pets are not accepted unless otherwise specified in the advertisement. If advertisement specifies that pets are accepted, no more than 3 pets will be permitted. Pets and service animals will be required to submit pet applications for approval at norcalpm.com/pets. If approved, an increased deposit and monthly pet rent of $50 per pet will be required.&nbsp;Common Reasons to be Declined - Incomplete application, evictions, collections from landlords or utility companies, credit score below required minimum limit, insufficient income, unsatisfactory references, non-discharged bankruptcies, pets (aggressive breeds not permitted, see norcalpm.com/breeds), or move-in dates beyond 15 days after approval notice. Felonies or criminal charges related to illegal manufacture or distribution of a controlled substance, bodily harm or destruction of property, or any sexual related offenses will be cause for a denied application. Time is of the Essence - Applications are processed in the order they are received. The first complete and qualified application will be awarded the right to lease the property. If approved, your application is good for 30 days. Your application file will be closed if we do not receive all necessary information within one week of submission. Availability and terms are subject to change. Real Property Management Select does not guarantee the accuracy of square footage on listing. $150 Resident Services Fee due upon move-in. Additional information can be viewed on our complete application found here. For USPS mailboxes, it is the responsibility of the tenant to obtain key for mailbox through USPS to facilitate security of mail. Beware of Craigslist Scams -&nbsp;Real Property Management Select does not advertise rental properties on Craigslist.

Visit Rent916.com or call (916) 452-6000. Real Property Management Select is a California licensed real estate broker, and an Equal Housing Opportunity provider.
CalDRE 01929055

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3694 East Commerce Way have any available units?
3694 East Commerce Way has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
Is 3694 East Commerce Way currently offering any rent specials?
3694 East Commerce Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3694 East Commerce Way pet-friendly?
No, 3694 East Commerce Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 3694 East Commerce Way offer parking?
Yes, 3694 East Commerce Way does offer parking.
Does 3694 East Commerce Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3694 East Commerce Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3694 East Commerce Way have a pool?
No, 3694 East Commerce Way does not have a pool.
Does 3694 East Commerce Way have accessible units?
No, 3694 East Commerce Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3694 East Commerce Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3694 East Commerce Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3694 East Commerce Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3694 East Commerce Way does not have units with air conditioning.
