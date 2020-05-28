All apartments in Sacramento
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:40 AM

3640 3rd Avenue

3640 3rd Avenue · (855) 351-0683
Location

3640 3rd Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95817
North Oak Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2100 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 480 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
air conditioning
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
Available 04/12/20 This is the right unit of a beautifully furnished North Oak Park duplex. It is located close to everything including downtown, midtown, the new Golden One Arena, lots of parks, fantastic eateries, UC Davis Medical Center as well as local art & culture. Youll love this place because of the neighborhood, coziness, comfy mattress, brand new windows, brand new AC, big back yard & the full kitchen. It is a Victorian Carriage style home with very unique architecture, a large backyard with a fire pit and great decor. We welcome well behaved cats and dogs with an additional pet deposit.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3640-3rd-ave-sacramento-ca-95817-usa/ed7a5eab-d813-441d-9143-d2750ac51ec2

(RLNE5668261)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3640 3rd Avenue have any available units?
3640 3rd Avenue has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 3640 3rd Avenue have?
Some of 3640 3rd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3640 3rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3640 3rd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3640 3rd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3640 3rd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3640 3rd Avenue offer parking?
No, 3640 3rd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3640 3rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3640 3rd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3640 3rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 3640 3rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3640 3rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3640 3rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3640 3rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3640 3rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
