3505 Rancho Rio Way
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:02 PM

3505 Rancho Rio Way

3505 Rancho Rio Way · (916) 683-6667
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3505 Rancho Rio Way, Sacramento, CA 95834
South Natomas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3505 Rancho Rio Way · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1067 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Single Family Home Available Now! - Come check out this adorable and newly remodeled home! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, a new roof, new water heater, updated kitchen and bathrooms with a really low maintenance back yard. Includes a refrigerator, washer & dryer and a gardener. Small pets are welcome.

Schedule a showing today!!

Applications are processed on a first come, first served basis and not until you view the property. Apply at: www.golyonpm.com. Rental criteria: Minimum FICO score 620, Minimum income of 2.5 times rent amount, Minimum 2 years positive rental history.

To schedule a showing contact Lyubov Barrios at www.lbarrios@golyon.com or at 916-978-4277.

(RLNE5659164)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3505 Rancho Rio Way have any available units?
3505 Rancho Rio Way has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 3505 Rancho Rio Way have?
Some of 3505 Rancho Rio Way's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3505 Rancho Rio Way currently offering any rent specials?
3505 Rancho Rio Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3505 Rancho Rio Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3505 Rancho Rio Way is pet friendly.
Does 3505 Rancho Rio Way offer parking?
No, 3505 Rancho Rio Way does not offer parking.
Does 3505 Rancho Rio Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3505 Rancho Rio Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3505 Rancho Rio Way have a pool?
No, 3505 Rancho Rio Way does not have a pool.
Does 3505 Rancho Rio Way have accessible units?
No, 3505 Rancho Rio Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3505 Rancho Rio Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3505 Rancho Rio Way does not have units with dishwashers.
