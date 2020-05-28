All apartments in Sacramento
Find more places like 3220 Sher Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sacramento, CA
/
3220 Sher Ct
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:22 PM

3220 Sher Ct

3220 Sher Court · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sacramento
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3220 Sher Court, Sacramento, CA 95820
Tahoe Park East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2595 · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1640 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Move-in special! $1000.00 off your 1st full month's rent if move-in occurs by 7/1!

Lovely Three Bedroom/Two and a Half Bath Single Family House in Sacramento

3220 Sher Ct is close to Hiram W. Johnson High School, Tahoe Elementary School, and John Paul Ii School. Grocery stores are Family Market, Save Mart Supermarkets and Cottage Mart. Coffee shops include Starbucks. Restaurants include French Po-Boys One, A Bakery & Thai Food, and Wing-Stop. The property is also near Tahoe Park, and California State University, just a 13 min ride to Downtown Sacramento.

Unit Features:
- 3 bed/2.5 bath single-family house
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal
- Air conditioner
- Washer/dryer
- Garage

Community Features:
- On-site laundry facility
- Gated access.

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- No pets allowed
- A flat fee of 140.00 for Water/Sewer/Trash
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:

You can reach us via text directly at (916) 249-2228 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co
unitId: 2josteig5g7kdgcs

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5860517)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3220 Sher Ct have any available units?
3220 Sher Ct has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 3220 Sher Ct have?
Some of 3220 Sher Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3220 Sher Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3220 Sher Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3220 Sher Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3220 Sher Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 3220 Sher Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3220 Sher Ct does offer parking.
Does 3220 Sher Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3220 Sher Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3220 Sher Ct have a pool?
No, 3220 Sher Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3220 Sher Ct have accessible units?
No, 3220 Sher Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3220 Sher Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3220 Sher Ct has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3220 Sher Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Selby Ranch Apartment Homes
258 Selby Ranch Rd
Sacramento, CA 95864
Fountains At Point West
1761 Heritage Ln
Sacramento, CA 95815
Natomas Park
1850 Club Center Dr
Sacramento, CA 95835
H16 Apartments
731 North 16th Street
Sacramento, CA 95814
Woodlake Close
2059 Royal Oaks Dr
Sacramento, CA 91010
The Landing at College Square
7640 West Stockton Boulevard
Sacramento, CA 95823
Avanti
4450 El Centro Rd
Sacramento, CA 95834
Sixty58 Townhomes
6058 Riverside Dr
Sacramento, CA 95831

Similar Pages

Sacramento 1 BedroomsSacramento 2 Bedrooms
Sacramento Apartments with BalconySacramento Apartments with Parking
Sacramento Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Concord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CA
Elk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CALivermore, CAVacaville, CA
Arden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PocketSouth NatomasMidtown
Valley Hi North LagunaDowntown SacramentoGreenhaven
Natomas ParkCollege Glen

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoSacramento City College
Sierra CollegeSolano Community College
William Jessup University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity