Move-in special! $1000.00 off your 1st full month's rent if move-in occurs by 7/1!



Lovely Three Bedroom/Two and a Half Bath Single Family House in Sacramento



3220 Sher Ct is close to Hiram W. Johnson High School, Tahoe Elementary School, and John Paul Ii School. Grocery stores are Family Market, Save Mart Supermarkets and Cottage Mart. Coffee shops include Starbucks. Restaurants include French Po-Boys One, A Bakery & Thai Food, and Wing-Stop. The property is also near Tahoe Park, and California State University, just a 13 min ride to Downtown Sacramento.



Unit Features:

- 3 bed/2.5 bath single-family house

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal

- Air conditioner

- Washer/dryer

- Garage



Community Features:

- On-site laundry facility

- Gated access.



- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- Rental insurance required

- No pets allowed

- A flat fee of 140.00 for Water/Sewer/Trash

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:



You can reach us via text directly at (916) 249-2228 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed



