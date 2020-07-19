All apartments in Sacramento
Find more places like 3009 55th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sacramento, CA
/
3009 55th St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

3009 55th St

3009 55th Street · (916) 200-9414
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sacramento
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3009 55th Street, Sacramento, CA 95820
Tahoe Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1295 · Avail. now

$1,295

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Adorable 1 Bedroom in Tahoe Park - Property Id: 315608

Beautiful updated unit located in Tahoe Park- new paint, new counter-tops, new kitchen cabinets and new ,stylish laminate flooring, ceiling fans in living room and bedroom! Good sized living room, linen closet in hallway, bedroom has walk in closet. Close to restaurants and public transportation. NO evictions, good rental history is required, income needs to be 3x the rent, verifiable income is required. Call or text today for application information 916-200-9414.

Northpoint charges a documentation fee to tenants. This fee varies by property. Please ask your property manager for more details
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3009-55th-st-sacramento-ca/315608
Property Id 315608

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5946889)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3009 55th St have any available units?
3009 55th St has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 3009 55th St have?
Some of 3009 55th St's amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3009 55th St currently offering any rent specials?
3009 55th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3009 55th St pet-friendly?
No, 3009 55th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 3009 55th St offer parking?
No, 3009 55th St does not offer parking.
Does 3009 55th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3009 55th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3009 55th St have a pool?
No, 3009 55th St does not have a pool.
Does 3009 55th St have accessible units?
No, 3009 55th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3009 55th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3009 55th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3009 55th St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Creek at 2645
2645 Stonecreek Dr
Sacramento, CA 95833
Sutter Green Apartments
2205 Natomas Park Drive
Sacramento, CA 95833
The Penthouses at Capitol Park
1127 15th St
Sacramento, CA 95814
Veranda at the Park
2264 Cottage Way
Sacramento, CA 95825
The Charleston
4337 Norwood Ave
Sacramento, CA 95838
Riverstone Apartments
7459 Rush River Dr
Sacramento, CA 95831
Kensington
3644 Kings Way
Sacramento, CA 95821
LINQ Midtown
3111 S St
Sacramento, CA 95816

Similar Pages

Sacramento 1 BedroomsSacramento 2 Bedrooms
Sacramento Apartments with BalconiesSacramento Apartments with Parking
Sacramento Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Concord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAElk Grove, CA
Fairfield, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CALivermore, CA
Folsom, CAVacaville, CARocklin, CADavis, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PocketMidtownSouth Natomas
Valley Hi North LagunaGreenhavenDowntown Sacramento
Natomas ParkCollege Glen

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoSacramento City College
Sierra CollegeSolano Community College
William Jessup University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity