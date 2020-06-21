All apartments in Sacramento
300 23rd Street
Last updated June 8 2020 at 10:44 PM

300 23rd Street

300 23rd Street · (916) 238-1650
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

300 23rd Street, Sacramento, CA 95816
New Era Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 878 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.be/UUdBWyMMZFI

*Call agent Ben at (916) 789 - 3503 for any questions you have regarding this property.

Beautiful 2 bedroom property located in Midtown Sacramento. This updated property features a beautiful backyard with a patio, tons of shade, a spacious garage with an automatic garage door, a basement for storage and so much more. Residents will enjoy wood floors throughout, beautiful roses in the front yard, dual pane windows and an updated tankless water heater. Spacious living areas offer natural light from the large windows in the home. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included! Landscaper included! Conveniently located close to shopping and freeways!

Rent: $2195 + $140 toward water, sewer, garbage

Visit rentinfo365.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information including photos of each property and a video walkthrough if one is available.
 
Coronavirus Protocol: For the good of the public as well as RentPros staff, we will not be holding in-person viewing. In addition to property photos, we are working on video walkthroughs for each property.  We are waiving our normal requirement that applicants view a property prior to signing a lease agreement.
 
Anticipated date the property will be available for move in: 06/08/2020 Please note that the availability date is subject to change without notice due to the coronavirus precautions.

Sorry, the owner is not accepting pets at this property.

The property owner will require tenants to carry renters insurance.

Qualifications are as follows:

-Combined monthly documented and verifiable income must be at least three times the monthly rent amount. Two most recent paystubs are required for employees. If you are self-employed, your business income will be based on your income after expenses on your two most recent years of tax returns. Any other forms of income may require a benefit letter.

-Each applicant must have satisfactory rental history. Persons with past evictions or who owe funds to previous landlords will not be considered.

-Each applicant must have a satisfactory credit history with a credit score of 650 or higher, payments made as agreed and no items in collections.

To check the status of applications for this property please visit: rentpros.com/appstatus

Listing provided by RentPros Property Management DRE#01391164, RentPros Property Management practices Equal Housing Opportunity.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 23rd Street have any available units?
300 23rd Street has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 23rd Street have?
Some of 300 23rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 23rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
300 23rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 23rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 300 23rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 300 23rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 300 23rd Street does offer parking.
Does 300 23rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 23rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 23rd Street have a pool?
No, 300 23rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 300 23rd Street have accessible units?
No, 300 23rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 300 23rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 23rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
