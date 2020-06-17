All apartments in Sacramento
2671 23rd Avenue
Last updated February 3 2020 at 11:04 PM

2671 23rd Avenue

2671 23rd Avenue · (916) 571-0033
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2671 23rd Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95820
North City Farms

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming 2 bed 1 bath home in Sacramento. Near William Land Park Beautiful wood flooring throughout * Updated appliances in kitchen include refrigerator, gas range, and oven * Large backyard with 2 storage sheds * Water and Trash utilities included in the rent * Located in up and coming neighborhood close to Midtown/Downtown *

Summary of Rental Qualifications and Application Process: Required Information - 1. Government issued ID; 2. Last 2 months of pay stubs (If paid weekly, submit last 8 pay stubs. If paid bi-weekly or semi-monthly, submit last 4 pay stubs) -OR- if self-employed, submit Schedule 1040 of last 2 years of Federal tax returns.&nbsp;Application Fees - $45 non-refundable application fee must be paid for each occupant 18 years of age or older. ALL OF THE FOLLOWING WILL BE REQUIRED UNLESS OTHERWISE STATED IN THE RENTAL ADVERTISEMENT:&nbsp;Income and Credit Score - Gross income of 3 times the monthly rent and credit score of 600. Lease&nbsp;Term -&nbsp;12 month lease.&nbsp;Liability Waiver -&nbsp;Enrollment&nbsp;in property damage liability waiver and subject to additional rent of $19.95/mo. (details at&nbsp;norcalpm.com/pdlw).&nbsp;Pets - Excluding assistance animals, pets are not accepted unless otherwise specified in the advertisement. If advertisement specifies that pets are accepted, no more than 3 pets will be permitted. Pets and service animals will be required to submit pet applications for approval at norcalpm.com/pets. If approved, an increased deposit and monthly pet rent of $50 per pet will be required.&nbsp;Common Reasons to be Declined - Incomplete application, evictions, collections from landlords or utility companies, credit score below required minimum limit, insufficient income, unsatisfactory references, non-discharged bankruptcies, pets (aggressive breeds not permitted, see norcalpm.com/breeds), or move-in dates too far into the future. Felonies or criminal charges related to illegal manufacture or distribution of a controlled substance, bodily harm or destruction of property, or any sexual related offenses will be cause for a denied application. Time is of the Essence - Applications are processed in the order they are received. The first complete and qualified application will be awarded the right to lease the property. If approved, your application is good for 30 days. Your application file will be closed if we do not receive all necessary information within one week of submission. Availability and terms are subject to change. Real Property Management Select does not guarantee the accuracy of square footage on listing. $150 Resident Services Fee due upon move-in. Additional information can be viewed on our complete application found here. For USPS mailboxes, it is tenant’s responsibility to obtain key for mailbox through USPS to facilitate security of mail. Beware of Craigslist Scams -&nbsp;Real Property Management Select does not advertise rental properties on Craigslist.

Visit PropertyManagementSelect.com or call (916) 571-0033. Real Property Management Select is a California licensed real estate broker, and an Equal Housing Opportunity provider.
CalDRE 01929055

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2671 23rd Avenue have any available units?
2671 23rd Avenue has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 2671 23rd Avenue have?
Some of 2671 23rd Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2671 23rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2671 23rd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2671 23rd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2671 23rd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 2671 23rd Avenue offer parking?
No, 2671 23rd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2671 23rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2671 23rd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2671 23rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 2671 23rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2671 23rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2671 23rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2671 23rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2671 23rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
