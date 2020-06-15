All apartments in Sacramento
17 Petrel Ct
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:03 AM

17 Petrel Ct

17 Petrel Court · (916) 961-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17 Petrel Court, Sacramento, CA 95834
Gateway West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 17 Petrel Ct · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2567 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Bright Modern 3 Bed 2.5 Bath 2,567sqft 2 Story Natomas Home - Move In special $300 off second months rent!

Rental Qualifications and Policies for this property:

FICO score of 650 or higher
Income of three times the rent
No evictions nor open bankruptcies
Owner will not accept a cosigner
Security deposit must be received within 24 hours of approved application
Must take possession of the property within two weeks of approved application
One dog with approval and additional deposit
No smoking of any kind is allowed in the home
Tenant pays for water, sewer and trash
Available with a one-year lease term

Near Highway 5 and Arena Boulevard in North Natomas, Sacramento, this bright, modern, two-story single family home offers three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. The tile entry opens onto beige carpeting, cathedral ceilings, custom paint, arched doorways, recessed lighting, maple cabinets, alcoves, dual pane windows, two-inch blinds and verticals throughout 2567 square feet of living space. This home has dual-zone programmable central heat and air conditioning. The living room has overhead lighting and a maple and wrought iron staircase. There are also a formal dining room, a separate family room with gas fireplace and three media niches, and a loft with overhead lighting.

The eat-in kitchen has tile flooring, maple cabinets, Corian counters, pot shelves, double-door pantry and breakfast nook, and is equipped with stainless steel GE Profile appliances including:

side-by-side refrigerator with water and ice in the door
gas range with self-cleaning oven and warming drawer
microwave
dishwasher
stainless steel double sink with convertible faucet and garbage disposal

The huge master suite has double-door entry, ceiling fan with overhead lighting, and an arched alcove. The master bathroom has tile flooring, two walk-in closets, separate vanities, large Roman tub and large glass shower. The second bedroom has a double-door closet and a ceiling fan with overhead lighting. The third bedroom has a double-door closet, overhead lighting and wainscotting. The hall bath has linoleum flooring and double vanity. The half bath has linoleum flooring, pedestal sink, oval mirror and an arched alcove.

The separate laundry room has hook-ups. The two-car garage has an automatic door opener, ceiling fan with overhead lighting, workbench and shelving. There is a security system in the home. The fenced and landscaped yard has a patio and is equipped with automatic timer sprinklers in both front and rear. This home is located in the Natomas Unified School District.

Yard maintenance is tenant responsibility.

As we are first-come first-serve on application processing, you may wish to apply immediately if you think you want to rent this property. Security deposit must be received within 24 hours of approved application. You must take possession of the property within two weeks of your approved application. If you have any questions or would like to make sure you meet the minimum criteria for this property, please call prior to applying. We respond to emails and phone calls seven days a week. We do business in accordance with all State and Federal Fair Housing Laws Lic #00948825.

***Please, do not disturb the residents.***

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4760231)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Petrel Ct have any available units?
17 Petrel Ct has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 Petrel Ct have?
Some of 17 Petrel Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Petrel Ct currently offering any rent specials?
17 Petrel Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Petrel Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 17 Petrel Ct is pet friendly.
Does 17 Petrel Ct offer parking?
Yes, 17 Petrel Ct does offer parking.
Does 17 Petrel Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Petrel Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Petrel Ct have a pool?
No, 17 Petrel Ct does not have a pool.
Does 17 Petrel Ct have accessible units?
No, 17 Petrel Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Petrel Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Petrel Ct has units with dishwashers.
