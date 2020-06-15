17 Petrel Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Bright Modern 3 Bed 2.5 Bath 2,567sqft 2 Story Natomas Home - Move In special $300 off second months rent!



Rental Qualifications and Policies for this property:



FICO score of 650 or higher

Income of three times the rent

No evictions nor open bankruptcies

Owner will not accept a cosigner

Security deposit must be received within 24 hours of approved application

Must take possession of the property within two weeks of approved application

One dog with approval and additional deposit

No smoking of any kind is allowed in the home

Tenant pays for water, sewer and trash

Available with a one-year lease term



Near Highway 5 and Arena Boulevard in North Natomas, Sacramento, this bright, modern, two-story single family home offers three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. The tile entry opens onto beige carpeting, cathedral ceilings, custom paint, arched doorways, recessed lighting, maple cabinets, alcoves, dual pane windows, two-inch blinds and verticals throughout 2567 square feet of living space. This home has dual-zone programmable central heat and air conditioning. The living room has overhead lighting and a maple and wrought iron staircase. There are also a formal dining room, a separate family room with gas fireplace and three media niches, and a loft with overhead lighting.



The eat-in kitchen has tile flooring, maple cabinets, Corian counters, pot shelves, double-door pantry and breakfast nook, and is equipped with stainless steel GE Profile appliances including:



side-by-side refrigerator with water and ice in the door

gas range with self-cleaning oven and warming drawer

microwave

dishwasher

stainless steel double sink with convertible faucet and garbage disposal



The huge master suite has double-door entry, ceiling fan with overhead lighting, and an arched alcove. The master bathroom has tile flooring, two walk-in closets, separate vanities, large Roman tub and large glass shower. The second bedroom has a double-door closet and a ceiling fan with overhead lighting. The third bedroom has a double-door closet, overhead lighting and wainscotting. The hall bath has linoleum flooring and double vanity. The half bath has linoleum flooring, pedestal sink, oval mirror and an arched alcove.



The separate laundry room has hook-ups. The two-car garage has an automatic door opener, ceiling fan with overhead lighting, workbench and shelving. There is a security system in the home. The fenced and landscaped yard has a patio and is equipped with automatic timer sprinklers in both front and rear. This home is located in the Natomas Unified School District.



Yard maintenance is tenant responsibility.



As we are first-come first-serve on application processing, you may wish to apply immediately if you think you want to rent this property. Security deposit must be received within 24 hours of approved application. You must take possession of the property within two weeks of your approved application. If you have any questions or would like to make sure you meet the minimum criteria for this property, please call prior to applying. We respond to emails and phone calls seven days a week. We do business in accordance with all State and Federal Fair Housing Laws Lic #00948825.



***Please, do not disturb the residents.***



No Cats Allowed



