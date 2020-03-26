All apartments in Sacramento
1514 26th St Apt C
1514 26th St Apt C

1514 26th Street · (833) 367-6963
Location

1514 26th Street, Sacramento, CA 95816
Midtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1245 · Avail. now

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Charming One Bedroom/One Bath Apartment in the Heart of Midtown

1514 26th St Apt C is close to Albert Winn Park, Sacramento Ballet, Pacific Market, California State Office of Historic Preservation, Busy Bee Childhood Development Center, with quick access to Elvas Freeway.

This beautifully remodeled downstairs one bedroom features brand new wood tile flooring, walk-in closet, open kitchen, spacious living area.
Shared on-site laundry and attentive management make for easy living!

Community Features:
- On-site laundry facility
- Designated off-street parking space

Rental Terms:
- $49 App Fee Per Adult.
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- A flat fee of 55.00 Water/Sewer/Trash
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/1514-26Th-St-Apt-C-Sacramento-CA-95816

You can reach us via text directly at (916) 249-2228 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5655631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

