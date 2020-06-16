All apartments in Roseville
140 Grape Street
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:51 AM

140 Grape Street

140 Grape Street · (916) 238-1650
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

140 Grape Street, Roseville, CA 95678
Roseville Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Property Amenities
View video walk-through: youtu.be/dpFQAnHD9_w

This recently renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit offers an open floor plan with pergo and tile flooring throughout. Its prime location is close to transportation, restaurants, shops, and denios flea market.

**Please do not disturb existing residents of neighboring units. Please do not pass gate of property outside of scheduled showing hours.

Washer, Dryer, Fridge available

Disclosure: A death occurred upon this property within the last 3 years.

Rent: $1095 + $55 toward water, sewer

Visit rentinfo365.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information including photos of each property and a video walkthrough if one is available.
 
Coronavirus Protocol: For the good of the public as well as RentPros staff, we will not be holding in-person viewing.  In addition to property photos, we are working on video walkthroughs for each property.  We are waiving our normal requirement that applicants view a property prior to signing a lease agreement.
 
Anticipated date the property will be available for move in: 03/10/2020.  Please note that the availability date is subject to change without notice due to the coronavirus precautions.

Sorry, the owner is not accepting pets at this property.

The property owner will require tenants to carry renters insurance.

Qualifications are as follows:

-Combined monthly documented and verifiable income must be at least three times the monthly rent amount. Two most recent paystubs are required for employees. If you are self-employed, your business income will be based on your income after expenses on your two most recent years of tax returns. Any other forms of income may require a benefit letter.

-Each applicant must have satisfactory rental history. Persons with past evictions or who owe funds to previous landlords will not be considered.

-Each applicant must have a satisfactory credit history with a credit score of 650 or higher, payments made as agreed and no items in collections.

To check the status of applications for this property please visit: rentpros.com/appstatus

Listing provided by RentPros Property Management DRE#01391164, RentPros Property Management practices Equal Housing Opportunity.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Grape Street have any available units?
140 Grape Street has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 140 Grape Street currently offering any rent specials?
140 Grape Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Grape Street pet-friendly?
No, 140 Grape Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roseville.
Does 140 Grape Street offer parking?
No, 140 Grape Street does not offer parking.
Does 140 Grape Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 140 Grape Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Grape Street have a pool?
No, 140 Grape Street does not have a pool.
Does 140 Grape Street have accessible units?
No, 140 Grape Street does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Grape Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 Grape Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 140 Grape Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 Grape Street does not have units with air conditioning.
