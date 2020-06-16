140 Grape Street

Amenities

View video walk-through: youtu.be/dpFQAnHD9_w



This recently renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit offers an open floor plan with pergo and tile flooring throughout. Its prime location is close to transportation, restaurants, shops, and denios flea market.



**Please do not disturb existing residents of neighboring units. Please do not pass gate of property outside of scheduled showing hours.



Washer, Dryer, Fridge available



Disclosure: A death occurred upon this property within the last 3 years.



Rent: $1095 + $55 toward water, sewer



Coronavirus Protocol: For the good of the public as well as RentPros staff, we will not be holding in-person viewing. In addition to property photos, we are working on video walkthroughs for each property. We are waiving our normal requirement that applicants view a property prior to signing a lease agreement.



Anticipated date the property will be available for move in: 03/10/2020. Please note that the availability date is subject to change without notice due to the coronavirus precautions.



Sorry, the owner is not accepting pets at this property.



The property owner will require tenants to carry renters insurance.



Qualifications are as follows:



-Combined monthly documented and verifiable income must be at least three times the monthly rent amount. Two most recent paystubs are required for employees. If you are self-employed, your business income will be based on your income after expenses on your two most recent years of tax returns. Any other forms of income may require a benefit letter.



-Each applicant must have satisfactory rental history. Persons with past evictions or who owe funds to previous landlords will not be considered.



-Each applicant must have a satisfactory credit history with a credit score of 650 or higher, payments made as agreed and no items in collections.



