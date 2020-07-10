138 Luxury Apartments for rent in Roseville, CA

Apartment List
13 Units Available
Olympus Pointe
Rosemeade Apartment Homes
1451 Rocky Ridge Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,320
1288 sqft
Great location just off of Highway 80 and near multiple malls. Community features racquetball, tennis and dry sauna. Apartments include dishwasher, refrigerator, central air and fireplace.
9 Units Available
Harding
Pearl Creek Apartments
1298 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1363 sqft
This well-kept community offers several floor plans and is pet-friendly. On-site saltwater pool, fire pit, and game room. Near a walking and biking trail. Upscale apartments feature energy efficient appliances and ample storage.
5 Units Available
Harding
The Preserve at Creekside
1299 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly complex with round-the-clock maintenance. Credit cards and e-payments accepted. Playground and pool available. Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers. Minutes to Creekside Town Center and Westfield Galleria. Next to I-80.
11 Units Available
Johnson Ranch
Slate Creek
8800 Sierra College Blvd, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,566
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1322 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Slate Creek in Roseville. View photos, descriptions and more!
9 Units Available
Industrial Area East
Bridges At Woodcreek Oaks
7950 Foothills Blvd, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1168 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans with private entrances, high ceilings and full-size washer/dryers. Great location close to major employers and schools. Community has a fitness center, lap pool and park space.
11 Units Available
Harding
Terraces at Highland Reserve
700 Gibson Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1170 sqft
A beautiful location that's recently renovated with granite countertops, lots of storage and hardwood floors. Lots of amenities, including a fire pit, pool, lobby and grill area. Units come fully furnished. Garages available.
4 Units Available
Cirby Side
Cobblestone Creek
1010 Madden Ln, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,821
986 sqft
Cobblestone Creek Apartment Homes wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
6 Units Available
Junction West
Carmel at Woodcreek West
1890 Junction Blvd, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Roseville Galleria. Two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes with upscale amenities like gourmet kitchens, direct-access garages and private patios or balconies. Community offers a 30-day move-in guarantee and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
3 Units Available
Kaseberg - Kingswood
Sonterra
700 Vallejo Ave, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1018 sqft
This charming community offers lots of updates. It's located near Westfield Galleria Mall. On-site amenities include a fitness center, heated spa and pool. Apartments feature granite countertops, new cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
10 Units Available
Harding
Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments
1100 Roseville Pkwy, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,308
1256 sqft
This beautiful community offers a fitness center, pool, playground and media center. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also only moments from Ridge at Creekside and Central Park.
3 Units Available
Kaseberg - Kingswood
Adora
512 Adora Cir, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1225 sqft
Homes with designer lights, attached parking garages, private patios and additional sound insulation. Common amenities include a saltwater pool, grilling stations and an outdoor gym. Less than 10 minutes from Westfield Galleria.
21 Units Available
Harvest at Fiddyment Ranch
1900 Blue Oaks Boulevard, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1258 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
3 Units Available
Highland Park
Coventry Park
751 Central Park Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,540
1478 sqft
Community offers clubhouse, cyber internet cafe and outdoor recreation area. Homes have large floorplans, ceiling fans and fireplace. Located steps from shopping and dining options.
3 Units Available
Foothills Junction
Allegria at Roseville
5 Marcia Way, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,541
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in Roseville, CA Indulge in comfort and style with Allegria Apartments in Roseville, CA! Our elegant apartments for rent in Roseville, CA are conveniently located near world-class shopping at the Galleria Mall and the fine dining and
7 Units Available
Harding
Villages of the Galleria
701 Gibson Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Roseville's Premier Luxury Condominium Rentals! Style, sophistication, beautiful landscaping and stunning architecture accent the Villages of the Galleria apartment homes, located in dynamic Roseville, California.

1 Unit Available
Harding
501 GIBSON DRIVE #2114
501 Gibson Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
501 GIBSON DRIVE #2114 Available 07/15/20 NICE 2 BEDROOM & 2 BATHROOM CONDO NEAR THE GALLERIA MALL!! - ****COMING SOON**** NICE GATED CONDO DOWNSTAIRS UNIT WITH ACCESS TO POOL, SPA, & GYM!! 2 bedrooms, 2 bath, with laminate hard wood flooring, open

1 Unit Available
Blue Oaks
900 Lyon Place
900 Lyon Place, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1844 sqft
900 Lyon Place Available 09/01/20 - No Dogs Allowed (RLNE4141866)

1 Unit Available
Kaseberg - Kingswood
1308 Kingswood Drive
1308 Kingswood Drive, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1699 sqft
- Home has brand new paint on interior and exterior. Owner is willing to consider pets on a case by case basis, depending on the strength of your application, but is not willing to consider dogs. (RLNE2326468)

1 Unit Available
Woodcreek Oaks
1121 Corfield Drive
1121 Corfield Drive, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1206 sqft
To check the status of applications for this property please visit: rentpros.com/appstatus Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.

1 Unit Available
Highland Reserve
194 Talmont Cir
194 Talmont Circle, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1624 sqft
Please visit rentpros.com for all details about this property, qualifications and how to apply.

1 Unit Available
Blue Oaks
1192 Impressionist Loop
1192 Impressionist Loop, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1623 sqft
Bedrooms: 3 + Loft Bathrooms: 2.5 SF: 1,623 Rent: $2,200/month Utilities: Tenants are responsible for power/gas/Solar... home has solar.

1 Unit Available
Olympus Pointe
3236 Corniche Lane
3236 Corniche Lane, Roseville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2164 sqft
Beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath home with den in Roseville * Wood flooring throughout downstairs with carpeting upstairs* Den and full bath downstairs * Large master suite with walk in closet, his/her vanity, separate tub and shower * 3 car garage * Central

1 Unit Available
South Cirby
1209 Crestmont Avenue
1209 Crestmont Avenue, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1138 sqft
Beautiful, Remodeled Roseville Home in desirable location - Unbelievable 1138 square foot home offers three nice sized bedrooms, two updated bathrooms, and spacious two car garage.

1 Unit Available
Diamond Oaks
758 Shasta Oaks Crt.
758 Shasta Oaks Circuit, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1360 sqft
Roseville townhome - Updated and gorgeous, this three bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome was fully remodeled in 2010 and is situated in the heart of Roseville.

