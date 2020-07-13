136 Apartments for rent in Roseville, CA with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Roseville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
17 Units Available
Harvest at Fiddyment Ranch
1900 Blue Oaks Boulevard, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,809
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
1258 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
13 Units Available
Johnson Ranch
Slate Creek
8800 Sierra College Blvd, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,627
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1322 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Slate Creek in Roseville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
5 Units Available
Highland Park
Coventry Park
751 Central Park Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,840
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1478 sqft
Community offers clubhouse, cyber internet cafe and outdoor recreation area. Homes have large floorplans, ceiling fans and fireplace. Located steps from shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Harding
Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments
1100 Roseville Pkwy, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,852
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,338
1256 sqft
This beautiful community offers a fitness center, pool, playground and media center. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also only moments from Ridge at Creekside and Central Park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
11 Units Available
Harding
Terraces at Highland Reserve
700 Gibson Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1170 sqft
A beautiful location that's recently renovated with granite countertops, lots of storage and hardwood floors. Lots of amenities, including a fire pit, pool, lobby and grill area. Units come fully furnished. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
4 Units Available
Junction West
Carmel at Woodcreek West
1890 Junction Blvd, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Roseville Galleria. Two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes with upscale amenities like gourmet kitchens, direct-access garages and private patios or balconies. Community offers a 30-day move-in guarantee and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
15 Units Available
Olympus Pointe
Rosemeade Apartment Homes
1451 Rocky Ridge Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1288 sqft
Great location just off of Highway 80 and near multiple malls. Community features racquetball, tennis and dry sauna. Apartments include dishwasher, refrigerator, central air and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Harding
Pearl Creek Apartments
1298 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1363 sqft
This well-kept community offers several floor plans and is pet-friendly. On-site saltwater pool, fire pit, and game room. Near a walking and biking trail. Upscale apartments feature energy efficient appliances and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Kaseberg - Kingswood
Adora
512 Adora Cir, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1225 sqft
Homes with designer lights, attached parking garages, private patios and additional sound insulation. Common amenities include a saltwater pool, grilling stations and an outdoor gym. Less than 10 minutes from Westfield Galleria.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Harding
The Preserve at Creekside
1299 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly complex with round-the-clock maintenance. Credit cards and e-payments accepted. Playground and pool available. Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers. Minutes to Creekside Town Center and Westfield Galleria. Next to I-80.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:48am
4 Units Available
Cirby Side
Cobblestone Creek
1010 Madden Ln, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,544
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
986 sqft
Cobblestone Creek Apartment Homes wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:48am
5 Units Available
Cirby Side
Olympus Park Apartment Homes
1148 Conroy Ln, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,491
796 sqft
Olympus Park Apartment Homes wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
9 Units Available
Industrial Area East
Bridges At Woodcreek Oaks
7950 Foothills Blvd, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1168 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans with private entrances, high ceilings and full-size washer/dryers. Great location close to major employers and schools. Community has a fitness center, lap pool and park space.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
3 Units Available
Kaseberg - Kingswood
Sonterra
700 Vallejo Ave, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1018 sqft
This charming community offers lots of updates. It's located near Westfield Galleria Mall. On-site amenities include a fitness center, heated spa and pool. Apartments feature granite countertops, new cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
Continental Arms
107 King Road, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated two bedroom, one bathroom apartment in Central Roseville. This spacious two bedroom unit is upgraded with vinyl plank flooring, dual-paned windows, new appliances in the kitchen and AC units in the bedrooms/living room.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Harding
Villages of the Galleria
701 Gibson Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Roseville's Premier Luxury Condominium Rentals! Style, sophistication, beautiful landscaping and stunning architecture accent the Villages of the Galleria apartment homes, located in dynamic Roseville, California.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:21am
2 Units Available
Foothills Junction
Allegria at Roseville
5 Marcia Way, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,552
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in Roseville, CA Indulge in comfort and style with Allegria Apartments in Roseville, CA! Our elegant apartments for rent in Roseville, CA are conveniently located near world-class shopping at the Galleria Mall and the fine dining and

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Harding
501 GIBSON DRIVE #2114
501 Gibson Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
501 GIBSON DRIVE #2114 Available 07/15/20 NICE 2 BEDROOM & 2 BATHROOM CONDO NEAR THE GALLERIA MALL!! - ****COMING SOON**** NICE GATED CONDO DOWNSTAIRS UNIT WITH ACCESS TO POOL, SPA, & GYM!! 2 bedrooms, 2 bath, with laminate hard wood flooring, open

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Blue Oaks
1192 Impressionist Loop
1192 Impressionist Loop, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1623 sqft
Bedrooms: 3 + Loft Bathrooms: 2.5 SF: 1,623 Rent: $2,200/month Utilities: Tenants are responsible for power/gas/Solar... home has solar.

1 of 18

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
Olympus Pointe
3236 Corniche Lane
3236 Corniche Lane, Roseville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2164 sqft
Beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath home with den in Roseville * Wood flooring throughout downstairs with carpeting upstairs* Den and full bath downstairs * Large master suite with walk in closet, his/her vanity, separate tub and shower * 3 car garage * Central

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
East Roseville Parkway
3048 Grasmere Circle
3048 Grasmere Circle, Roseville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2650 sqft
Spacious Two Story- 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage deep. 2650 square foot spectacular modern home built in 2008. Great view of down town Sacramento from the game room upstairs.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7121 Castle Rock Way
7121 Castle Rock Way, Roseville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2361 sqft
Better Than New - If only the very best will do, come see this single story smart home in West Roseville. Built by Meritage in 2018, this home is loaded with upgrades.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Blue Oaks
708 Montblanc Place
708 Montblanc Place, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2003 sqft
To check the status of applications for this property please visit: rentpros.com/appstatus Like-new, SOLAR home in desirable Diamond Creek neighborhood! This home features 2,000+ square feet of well-planned space.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Cirby Side
720 Sunrise Avenue
720 Sunrise Avenue, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bed 2 bath lower level condo in Roseville * Newer carpet and paint * Kitchen comes with all appliances * Refrigerator, dishwasher, and oven-range included * Washer/Dryer in unit * Great location near Riverside and I-80 * Close to shopping and
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Roseville, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Roseville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

