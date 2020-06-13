Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 AM

152 Apartments for rent in Roseville, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:52am
$
Harding
11 Units Available
Terraces at Highland Reserve
700 Gibson Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1170 sqft
A beautiful location that's recently renovated with granite countertops, lots of storage and hardwood floors. Lots of amenities, including a fire pit, pool, lobby and grill area. Units come fully furnished. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
28 Units Available
Harvest at Fiddyment Ranch
1900 Blue Oaks Boulevard, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
1258 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Harding
4 Units Available
Pearl Creek Apartments
1298 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,785
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This well-kept community offers several floor plans and is pet-friendly. On-site saltwater pool, fire pit, and game room. Near a walking and biking trail. Upscale apartments feature energy efficient appliances and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Harding
4 Units Available
Villages of the Galleria
701 Gibson Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Roseville's Premier Luxury Condominium Rentals! Style, sophistication, beautiful landscaping and stunning architecture accent the Villages of the Galleria apartment homes, located in dynamic Roseville, California.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cirby Side
4 Units Available
Olympus Park Apartment Homes
1148 Conroy Ln, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Olympus Park Apartment Homes wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cirby Side
4 Units Available
Cobblestone Creek
1010 Madden Ln, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
986 sqft
Cobblestone Creek Apartment Homes wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Johnson Ranch
21 Units Available
Slate Creek
8800 Sierra College Blvd, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,568
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,089
1322 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Slate Creek in Roseville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Highland Park
6 Units Available
Coventry Park
751 Central Park Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1478 sqft
Community offers clubhouse, cyber internet cafe and outdoor recreation area. Homes have large floorplans, ceiling fans and fireplace. Located steps from shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Harding
10 Units Available
The Preserve at Creekside
1299 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1240 sqft
Pet-friendly complex with round-the-clock maintenance. Credit cards and e-payments accepted. Playground and pool available. Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers. Minutes to Creekside Town Center and Westfield Galleria. Next to I-80.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Harding
10 Units Available
Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments
1100 Roseville Pkwy, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,608
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,284
1256 sqft
This beautiful community offers a fitness center, pool, playground and media center. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also only moments from Ridge at Creekside and Central Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Kaseberg - Kingswood
4 Units Available
Sonterra
700 Vallejo Ave, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1018 sqft
This charming community offers lots of updates. It's located near Westfield Galleria Mall. On-site amenities include a fitness center, heated spa and pool. Apartments feature granite countertops, new cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Olympus Pointe
22 Units Available
Rosemeade Apartment Homes
1451 Rocky Ridge Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,245
1288 sqft
Great location just off of Highway 80 and near multiple malls. Community features racquetball, tennis and dry sauna. Apartments include dishwasher, refrigerator, central air and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Industrial Area East
2 Units Available
Bridges At Woodcreek Oaks
7950 Foothills Blvd, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans with private entrances, high ceilings and full-size washer/dryers. Great location close to major employers and schools. Community has a fitness center, lap pool and park space.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Junction West
5 Units Available
Carmel at Woodcreek West
1890 Junction Blvd, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,971
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1468 sqft
Close to Roseville Galleria. Two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes with upscale amenities like gourmet kitchens, direct-access garages and private patios or balconies. Community offers a 30-day move-in guarantee and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Kaseberg - Kingswood
1 Unit Available
Adora
512 Adora Cir, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,785
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Homes with designer lights, attached parking garages, private patios and additional sound insulation. Common amenities include a saltwater pool, grilling stations and an outdoor gym. Less than 10 minutes from Westfield Galleria.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Highland Reserve
1 Unit Available
169 Talmont Circle
169 Talmont Circle, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1624 sqft
Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.be/mZ4wtwZwo70 This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a great room, and 2 car garage.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westpark Village
1 Unit Available
3367 Kennerleigh Parkway
3367 Kennerleigh Parkway, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1992 sqft
Over 55 in Roseville - The Club in West Roseville is Del Webbs newest active lifestyle community an age restricted over 55 community. Three bedroom, 2 bath with a huge 3 car garage (2 car tandem).

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highland Reserve
1 Unit Available
548 Fifteen Mile Drive
548 Fifteen Mile Drive, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1254 sqft
548 Fifteen Mile Drive Available 07/03/20 West Roseville Highland Reserve, Single Story, Great Room, Gardner - This corner lot has a large living room with dining area, Fireplace, tile kitchen, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal,indoor

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Industrial Area West
1 Unit Available
1324 Mallard Creek Drive
1324 Mallard Creek Drive, Roseville, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
2894 sqft
1324 Mallard Creek Drive Available 07/11/20 Woodllake Gated Village, 2894sqft, 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom 3 Car Tandem Garage - Woodlake Village home owners association.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
6649 Silver Mill Way
6649 Silver Mill Way, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1472 sqft
6649 Silver Mill Way Available 08/14/20 Single Story 3 Bedroom, Close to Parks and Shopping - This 1472 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Maidu
1 Unit Available
1916 Larkin Drive
1916 Larkin Drive, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2320 sqft
Move in ready rental - 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms,  2320 sq. ft. w/ 2-car attached garage - in the established Huntington Oaks neighborhood of Roseville.

1 of 21

Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
Highland Reserve
1 Unit Available
20 Cayucos Ct.
20 Cayucos Court, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1546 sqft
20 Cayucos Ct.

1 of 21

Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
Johnson Ranch
1 Unit Available
349 Princeton Ct.
349 Princeton Court, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1670 sqft
349 Princeton Ct. "Johnson Ranch - POOL" - A 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath 2 story home with approx. 1670 s.f. A large great room with fireplace. Formal dining area, Breakfast nook, Nice kitchen with lots of cupboards and tile counters. Indoor laundry.

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
9072 Starry Night Lane
9072 Starry Night Lane, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1246 sqft
New Roseville Unit with Solar in 55+ Community - This gorgeous new home is located in a brand new 55+ community off Pleasant Grove in Roseville! The unit features smart technology throughout home, solar, in a gated community.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Roseville, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Roseville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

