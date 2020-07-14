All apartments in Roseville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

Bridges At Woodcreek Oaks

7950 Foothills Blvd · (916) 694-1858
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7950 Foothills Blvd, Roseville, CA 95747
Industrial Area East

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1039 sqft

Unit 110 · Avail. Aug 4

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1039 sqft

Unit 166 · Avail. Aug 11

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1039 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 176 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,225

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1168 sqft

Unit 25 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,265

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1168 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bridges At Woodcreek Oaks.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
sauna
cats allowed
cc payments
conference room
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
lobby
media room
online portal
Great Roseville Location. Private Garages. Rated 5+ Stars in a Recent Resident Survey! Our apartment homes are remodeled with stainless steel kitchen appliances, stylish upgraded cabinetry, vinyl plank flooring and carpets. Our goal is to make our residents smile and here at The Bridges, there's a lot to smile about. Our 1, 2, and 3-bedroom floor plans have been remodeled and offer private entrances, private garages, 9-foot ceilings, and include full-size washers/dryers. Our kitchens are large, and offer a gas stove, microwave, and built-in computer stations. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center and lap pool, along with plenty of open green spaces. We are ideally located, adjacent to Hewlett Packard and home of the new Sutter campus workforce and steps away from TSI Semiconductor. The excellent Dry Creek District schools are close by and we are within the Woodcreek High School boundaries. And, if this wasn't enough, we're proud to say our service staff is the ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $300 (1 bedroom) $400 (2 bedroom) $500 (3 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions:
Parking Details: Other. 1 car detached private garage- all open spaces are first come first serve. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information. Every apartment home includes a 1 car detached garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bridges At Woodcreek Oaks have any available units?
Bridges At Woodcreek Oaks has 8 units available starting at $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Bridges At Woodcreek Oaks have?
Some of Bridges At Woodcreek Oaks's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bridges At Woodcreek Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Bridges At Woodcreek Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bridges At Woodcreek Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Bridges At Woodcreek Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Bridges At Woodcreek Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Bridges At Woodcreek Oaks offers parking.
Does Bridges At Woodcreek Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bridges At Woodcreek Oaks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bridges At Woodcreek Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Bridges At Woodcreek Oaks has a pool.
Does Bridges At Woodcreek Oaks have accessible units?
No, Bridges At Woodcreek Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does Bridges At Woodcreek Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bridges At Woodcreek Oaks has units with dishwashers.
Does Bridges At Woodcreek Oaks have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Bridges At Woodcreek Oaks has units with air conditioning.
