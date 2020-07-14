Bridges At Woodcreek Oaks

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub garbage disposal ice maker oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving sauna cats allowed cc payments conference room e-payments guest parking hot tub lobby media room online portal

Great Roseville Location. Private Garages. Rated 5+ Stars in a Recent Resident Survey! Our apartment homes are remodeled with stainless steel kitchen appliances, stylish upgraded cabinetry, vinyl plank flooring and carpets. Our goal is to make our residents smile and here at The Bridges, there's a lot to smile about. Our 1, 2, and 3-bedroom floor plans have been remodeled and offer private entrances, private garages, 9-foot ceilings, and include full-size washers/dryers. Our kitchens are large, and offer a gas stove, microwave, and built-in computer stations. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center and lap pool, along with plenty of open green spaces. We are ideally located, adjacent to Hewlett Packard and home of the new Sutter campus workforce and steps away from TSI Semiconductor. The excellent Dry Creek District schools are close by and we are within the Woodcreek High School boundaries. And, if this wasn't enough, we're proud to say our service staff is the ...