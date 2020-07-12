Apartment List
/
CA
/
roseville
/
kaseberg kingswood
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:40 PM

199 Apartments for rent in Kaseberg - Kingswood, Roseville, CA

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
Adora
512 Adora Cir, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1225 sqft
Homes with designer lights, attached parking garages, private patios and additional sound insulation. Common amenities include a saltwater pool, grilling stations and an outdoor gym. Less than 10 minutes from Westfield Galleria.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
3 Units Available
Sonterra
700 Vallejo Ave, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1018 sqft
This charming community offers lots of updates. It's located near Westfield Galleria Mall. On-site amenities include a fitness center, heated spa and pool. Apartments feature granite countertops, new cabinets and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1308 Kingswood Drive
1308 Kingswood Drive, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1699 sqft
- Home has brand new paint on interior and exterior. Owner is willing to consider pets on a case by case basis, depending on the strength of your application, but is not willing to consider dogs. (RLNE2326468)

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
601 Hovey Way
601 Hovey Way, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1758 sqft
- (RLNE1907717)
Results within 1 mile of Kaseberg - Kingswood
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
9 Units Available
Bridges At Woodcreek Oaks
7950 Foothills Blvd, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1168 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans with private entrances, high ceilings and full-size washer/dryers. Great location close to major employers and schools. Community has a fitness center, lap pool and park space.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 01:31pm
2 Units Available
Allegria at Roseville
5 Marcia Way, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,552
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in Roseville, CA Indulge in comfort and style with Allegria Apartments in Roseville, CA! Our elegant apartments for rent in Roseville, CA are conveniently located near world-class shopping at the Galleria Mall and the fine dining and

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
758 Shasta Oaks Crt
758 Shasta Oaks Circuit, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1360 sqft
Roseville townhome - Updated and gorgeous, this three bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome was fully remodeled in 2010 and is situated in the heart of Roseville.

1 of 14

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
140 Grape Street
140 Grape Street, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
700 sqft
View video walk-through: youtu.be/dpFQAnHD9_w This recently renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit offers an open floor plan with pergo and tile flooring throughout.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
198 Hickory Street
198 Hickory Street, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
198 Hickory Street Available 08/07/20 Cute Bungalow in Old Roseville - Pet Friendly! - Thank you for your interest in 198 Hickory Street in Roseville! - Available August 7th - $1800 per month - $1800 security deposit - 2 bedrooms - 1.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
240 Grape Street Unit A
240 Grape St, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
240 Grape Street Unit A Available 08/17/20 Central Roseville, 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - This cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home features laminate floors & tile and a recently installed split heat and air system.
Results within 5 miles of Kaseberg - Kingswood
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
13 Units Available
Slate Creek
8800 Sierra College Blvd, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,627
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1322 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Slate Creek in Roseville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
15 Units Available
Rosemeade Apartment Homes
1451 Rocky Ridge Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1288 sqft
Great location just off of Highway 80 and near multiple malls. Community features racquetball, tennis and dry sauna. Apartments include dishwasher, refrigerator, central air and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
5 Units Available
Coventry Park
751 Central Park Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,840
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1478 sqft
Community offers clubhouse, cyber internet cafe and outdoor recreation area. Homes have large floorplans, ceiling fans and fireplace. Located steps from shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
19 Units Available
Harvest at Fiddyment Ranch
1900 Blue Oaks Boulevard, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1258 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
10 Units Available
Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments
1100 Roseville Pkwy, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,852
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,338
1256 sqft
This beautiful community offers a fitness center, pool, playground and media center. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also only moments from Ridge at Creekside and Central Park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 12:24pm
11 Units Available
Terraces at Highland Reserve
700 Gibson Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1170 sqft
A beautiful location that's recently renovated with granite countertops, lots of storage and hardwood floors. Lots of amenities, including a fire pit, pool, lobby and grill area. Units come fully furnished. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
9 Units Available
Antelope Ridge Apartments
4400 Shandwick Dr, Antelope, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1125 sqft
Gated apartment community in a parklike setting close to Antelope Community Park. Fully equipped kitchens with a gas range and maple cabinetry. Several swimming pools and spas on site. Tenants enjoy planned social activities.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
4 Units Available
Carmel at Woodcreek West
1890 Junction Blvd, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Roseville Galleria. Two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes with upscale amenities like gourmet kitchens, direct-access garages and private patios or balconies. Community offers a 30-day move-in guarantee and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
10 Units Available
Montessa at Whitney Ranch
1150 Whitney Ranch Pky, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1265 sqft
A stunning community with a resort-like pool, expansive views of the green space surrounding it and ample on-site amenities. Near top-rated schools, parks and shopping areas. Spacious interiors with modern upgrades.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
8 Units Available
Pearl Creek Apartments
1298 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1363 sqft
This well-kept community offers several floor plans and is pet-friendly. On-site saltwater pool, fire pit, and game room. Near a walking and biking trail. Upscale apartments feature energy efficient appliances and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
The James
6201 W Oaks Blvd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1374 sqft
Luxury, comfort and impeccable style come together to make The James the perfect place to call home. Our apartment homes in Rocklin feature thoughtful design and a variety of exciting extras that make for the perfect living experience.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
Salishan Apartment Homes
7541 Ramona Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,530
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
979 sqft
Sun-drenched apartments with walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Located close to Interstate 80. Gated community with B-ball court, racquetball court, pool, sauna, hot tub and dog park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
Rocklin Ranch
6601 Blue Oaks Blvd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1057 sqft
Redesigned homes with custom cabinetry, brushed nickel fixtures and USB outlets. Ample community amenities, including a 24-hour fitness center, dog park and pool. Near Blue Oaks Marketplace for convenient shopping. By State Route 65.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
The Legacy
8303 Walerga Rd, Antelope, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Legacy wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.

Similar Pages

Roseville 1 BedroomsRoseville 2 Bedrooms
Roseville Apartments with ParkingRoseville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Roseville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CAStockton, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CA
Antelope, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CAOrangevale, CARosemont, CAFoothill Farms, CANorth Highlands, CAGranite Bay, CALincoln, CAGold River, CALa Riviera, CA
Auburn, CANorth Auburn, CAFlorin, CACameron Park, CAParkway, CAWoodland, CALinda, CAYuba City, CAPlacerville, CALake Wildwood, CAGrass Valley, CANevada City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HardingCirby Side
Johnson Ranch
Highland Park

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoUniversity of the Pacific
Sacramento City CollegeSierra College
William Jessup University