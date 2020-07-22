108 Apartments for rent in Cirby Side, Roseville, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
2 Units Available
Cobblestone Creek
1010 Madden Ln, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,431
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,867
986 sqft
Cobblestone Creek Apartment Homes wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
6 Units Available
Olympus Park Apartment Homes
1148 Conroy Ln, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,302
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Olympus Park Apartment Homes wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 10:01 AM
1 Unit Available
1006 Coloma Way
1006 Coloma Way, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1080 sqft
1006 Coloma Way Available 07/24/20 Cottage located in Roseville within minutes to shopping and freeway access - Spacious cottage with living room in the front of the home. Large windows with plantation shutters and original brick fireplace.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 04:22 PM
1 Unit Available
720 Sunrise Avenue
720 Sunrise Avenue, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bed 2 bath lower level condo in Roseville * Newer carpet and paint * Kitchen comes with all appliances * Refrigerator, dishwasher, and oven-range included * Washer/Dryer in unit * Great location near Riverside and I-80 * Close to shopping and
Results within 1 mile of Cirby Side
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 09:47 AM
1 Unit Available
Sunrise Lofts
7817 Olivia Lane, Citrus Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1595 sqft
Modern Condo style Solar Homes ! Excellent Community on private street. best finishes with a location near Roseville! - Sunrise Solar Homes is unlike any other rental home in the area.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 09:46 AM
1 Unit Available
Continental Arms
107 King Road, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated two bedroom, one bathroom apartment in Central Roseville. This spacious two bedroom unit is upgraded with vinyl plank flooring, dual-paned windows, new appliances in the kitchen and AC units in the bedrooms/living room.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
1 Unit Available
Sunrise Commons
8123 Sunrise Boulevard, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
873 sqft
Discover a blend of warmth and sophistication at this newly renovated gated condominium style community.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
263 SHARP CIRCLE #3
263 Sharp Circle, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
840 sqft
263 SHARP CIRCLE #3 Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON!!! Cute updated 2 bedroom Condo in Old Roseville! - Great updated condo located in Old Roseville, close to Roseville Square & Lincoln Estates Park.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 10:01 AM
1 Unit Available
8335 Mariposa
8335 Mariposa Avenue, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
950 sqft
3 Bedroom - Citrus Heights - This home is centrally located. 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living room, dining area, and laundry room. This home is on Church Property and has a fenced backyard and 1 car garage.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
213 Sharon Way
213 Sharon Way, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
500 sqft
Studio apartment in quiet complex in old Roseville . Rent includes all utilities! Reserved off-street parking space. Sleek tile floors, fresh paint, Super clean, overlooking peaceful courtyard! Large closet. Shared laundry facilities.

1 of 13

Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
313 Canterbury Ave
313 Canterbury Avenue, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1065 sqft
Central Roseville - 2 Bed, 2 Bath - Garage - Close to Freeway, Shopping, Parks! - No Pets - This beautiful, single story duplex features 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms located in the Cirby Woods neighborhood.

1 of 18

Last updated March 23 at 07:15 PM
1 Unit Available
109 Estates Drive
109 Estates Drive, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
700 sqft
Very Cute and updated upstairs unit in Roseville! This unit features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 covered spot. Also has newer carpet & linoleum, custom paint throughout, new appliances, completely remodeled bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Cirby Side
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
5 Units Available
Sonterra
700 Vallejo Ave, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1018 sqft
This charming community offers lots of updates. It's located near Westfield Galleria Mall. On-site amenities include a fitness center, heated spa and pool. Apartments feature granite countertops, new cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
18 Units Available
Rosemeade Apartment Homes
1451 Rocky Ridge Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location just off of Highway 80 and near multiple malls. Community features racquetball, tennis and dry sauna. Apartments include dishwasher, refrigerator, central air and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
6 Units Available
Coventry Park
751 Central Park Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1478 sqft
Community offers clubhouse, cyber internet cafe and outdoor recreation area. Homes have large floorplans, ceiling fans and fireplace. Located steps from shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
7 Units Available
Bridges At Woodcreek Oaks
7950 Foothills Blvd, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1168 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans with private entrances, high ceilings and full-size washer/dryers. Great location close to major employers and schools. Community has a fitness center, lap pool and park space.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
6 Units Available
The Legacy
8303 Walerga Rd, Antelope, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,429
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Legacy wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
2 Units Available
Granite Oaks Apartments
3300 Parkside Dr, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Granite Oaks Apartments wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 01:32 PM
4 Units Available
Allegria at Roseville
5 Marcia Way, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in Roseville, CA Indulge in comfort and style with Allegria Apartments in Roseville, CA! Our elegant apartments for rent in Roseville, CA are conveniently located near world-class shopping at the Galleria Mall and the fine dining and
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
1 Unit Available
The Terraces at Stanford Ranch
3339 Marlee Way, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1469 sqft
Townhome community in a quiet neighborhood near Hwys 65 and 80 and Folsom Lake. Air-conditioned units with garden tubs, hardwood flooring and full kitchen appliances.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
4 Units Available
The Fountains of Fair Oaks
4800 Sunset Terrace, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
998 sqft
This community provides residents with a fitness center, controlled access, pool and pet salon. Apartments feature granite counter tops, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Fair Oaks Park and Northridge Plaza are both conveniently nearby.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 22 at 12:33 PM
$
41 Units Available
Montage Apartments
12801 Fair Oaks Blvd, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,274
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
877 sqft
Resort-style living in Citrus Heights. Athletes will enjoy the state-of-the-art fitness center with a climbing wall. Newly renovated units include bamboo flooring and keyless entry.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 08:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Sungarden Apartments
8176 Greenback Ln, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sungarden Apartments in Fair Oaks. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
11 Units Available
The Preserve at Creekside
1299 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1240 sqft
Pet-friendly complex with round-the-clock maintenance. Credit cards and e-payments accepted. Playground and pool available. Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers. Minutes to Creekside Town Center and Westfield Galleria. Next to I-80.

