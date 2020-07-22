/
cirby side
108 Apartments for rent in Cirby Side, Roseville, CA
108 Apartments for rent in Cirby Side, Roseville, CA
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
2 Units Available
Cobblestone Creek
1010 Madden Ln, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,431
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,867
986 sqft
Cobblestone Creek Apartment Homes wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
6 Units Available
Olympus Park Apartment Homes
1148 Conroy Ln, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,302
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Olympus Park Apartment Homes wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Last updated July 22 at 10:01 AM
1 Unit Available
1006 Coloma Way
1006 Coloma Way, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1080 sqft
1006 Coloma Way Available 07/24/20 Cottage located in Roseville within minutes to shopping and freeway access - Spacious cottage with living room in the front of the home. Large windows with plantation shutters and original brick fireplace.
Last updated July 22 at 04:22 PM
1 Unit Available
720 Sunrise Avenue
720 Sunrise Avenue, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bed 2 bath lower level condo in Roseville * Newer carpet and paint * Kitchen comes with all appliances * Refrigerator, dishwasher, and oven-range included * Washer/Dryer in unit * Great location near Riverside and I-80 * Close to shopping and
Results within 1 mile of Cirby Side
Last updated July 22 at 09:47 AM
1 Unit Available
Sunrise Lofts
7817 Olivia Lane, Citrus Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1595 sqft
Modern Condo style Solar Homes ! Excellent Community on private street. best finishes with a location near Roseville! - Sunrise Solar Homes is unlike any other rental home in the area.
Last updated July 22 at 09:46 AM
1 Unit Available
Continental Arms
107 King Road, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated two bedroom, one bathroom apartment in Central Roseville. This spacious two bedroom unit is upgraded with vinyl plank flooring, dual-paned windows, new appliances in the kitchen and AC units in the bedrooms/living room.
Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
1 Unit Available
Sunrise Commons
8123 Sunrise Boulevard, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
873 sqft
Discover a blend of warmth and sophistication at this newly renovated gated condominium style community.
Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
263 SHARP CIRCLE #3
263 Sharp Circle, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
840 sqft
263 SHARP CIRCLE #3 Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON!!! Cute updated 2 bedroom Condo in Old Roseville! - Great updated condo located in Old Roseville, close to Roseville Square & Lincoln Estates Park.
Last updated July 22 at 10:01 AM
1 Unit Available
8335 Mariposa
8335 Mariposa Avenue, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
950 sqft
3 Bedroom - Citrus Heights - This home is centrally located. 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living room, dining area, and laundry room. This home is on Church Property and has a fenced backyard and 1 car garage.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
213 Sharon Way
213 Sharon Way, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
500 sqft
Studio apartment in quiet complex in old Roseville . Rent includes all utilities! Reserved off-street parking space. Sleek tile floors, fresh paint, Super clean, overlooking peaceful courtyard! Large closet. Shared laundry facilities.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
313 Canterbury Ave
313 Canterbury Avenue, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1065 sqft
Central Roseville - 2 Bed, 2 Bath - Garage - Close to Freeway, Shopping, Parks! - No Pets - This beautiful, single story duplex features 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms located in the Cirby Woods neighborhood.
Last updated March 23 at 07:15 PM
1 Unit Available
109 Estates Drive
109 Estates Drive, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
700 sqft
Very Cute and updated upstairs unit in Roseville! This unit features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 covered spot. Also has newer carpet & linoleum, custom paint throughout, new appliances, completely remodeled bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Cirby Side
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
5 Units Available
Sonterra
700 Vallejo Ave, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1018 sqft
This charming community offers lots of updates. It's located near Westfield Galleria Mall. On-site amenities include a fitness center, heated spa and pool. Apartments feature granite countertops, new cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
18 Units Available
Rosemeade Apartment Homes
1451 Rocky Ridge Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location just off of Highway 80 and near multiple malls. Community features racquetball, tennis and dry sauna. Apartments include dishwasher, refrigerator, central air and fireplace.
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
6 Units Available
Coventry Park
751 Central Park Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1478 sqft
Community offers clubhouse, cyber internet cafe and outdoor recreation area. Homes have large floorplans, ceiling fans and fireplace. Located steps from shopping and dining options.
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
7 Units Available
Bridges At Woodcreek Oaks
7950 Foothills Blvd, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1168 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans with private entrances, high ceilings and full-size washer/dryers. Great location close to major employers and schools. Community has a fitness center, lap pool and park space.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
6 Units Available
The Legacy
8303 Walerga Rd, Antelope, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,429
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Legacy wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
2 Units Available
Granite Oaks Apartments
3300 Parkside Dr, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Granite Oaks Apartments wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Last updated July 22 at 01:32 PM
4 Units Available
Allegria at Roseville
5 Marcia Way, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in Roseville, CA Indulge in comfort and style with Allegria Apartments in Roseville, CA! Our elegant apartments for rent in Roseville, CA are conveniently located near world-class shopping at the Galleria Mall and the fine dining and
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
1 Unit Available
The Terraces at Stanford Ranch
3339 Marlee Way, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1469 sqft
Townhome community in a quiet neighborhood near Hwys 65 and 80 and Folsom Lake. Air-conditioned units with garden tubs, hardwood flooring and full kitchen appliances.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
4 Units Available
The Fountains of Fair Oaks
4800 Sunset Terrace, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
998 sqft
This community provides residents with a fitness center, controlled access, pool and pet salon. Apartments feature granite counter tops, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Fair Oaks Park and Northridge Plaza are both conveniently nearby.
Last updated July 22 at 12:33 PM
41 Units Available
Montage Apartments
12801 Fair Oaks Blvd, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,274
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
877 sqft
Resort-style living in Citrus Heights. Athletes will enjoy the state-of-the-art fitness center with a climbing wall. Newly renovated units include bamboo flooring and keyless entry.
Last updated July 22 at 08:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Sungarden Apartments
8176 Greenback Ln, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sungarden Apartments in Fair Oaks. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
11 Units Available
The Preserve at Creekside
1299 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1240 sqft
Pet-friendly complex with round-the-clock maintenance. Credit cards and e-payments accepted. Playground and pool available. Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers. Minutes to Creekside Town Center and Westfield Galleria. Next to I-80.
