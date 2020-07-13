/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:36 AM
105 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Roseville, CA
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
17 Units Available
Harvest at Fiddyment Ranch
1900 Blue Oaks Boulevard, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,809
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
1258 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
13 Units Available
Johnson Ranch
Slate Creek
8800 Sierra College Blvd, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,627
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1322 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Slate Creek in Roseville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
5 Units Available
Highland Park
Coventry Park
751 Central Park Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,840
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1478 sqft
Community offers clubhouse, cyber internet cafe and outdoor recreation area. Homes have large floorplans, ceiling fans and fireplace. Located steps from shopping and dining options.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Harding
Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments
1100 Roseville Pkwy, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,852
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,338
1256 sqft
This beautiful community offers a fitness center, pool, playground and media center. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also only moments from Ridge at Creekside and Central Park.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
11 Units Available
Harding
Terraces at Highland Reserve
700 Gibson Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1170 sqft
A beautiful location that's recently renovated with granite countertops, lots of storage and hardwood floors. Lots of amenities, including a fire pit, pool, lobby and grill area. Units come fully furnished. Garages available.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
4 Units Available
Junction West
Carmel at Woodcreek West
1890 Junction Blvd, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Roseville Galleria. Two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes with upscale amenities like gourmet kitchens, direct-access garages and private patios or balconies. Community offers a 30-day move-in guarantee and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
15 Units Available
Olympus Pointe
Rosemeade Apartment Homes
1451 Rocky Ridge Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1288 sqft
Great location just off of Highway 80 and near multiple malls. Community features racquetball, tennis and dry sauna. Apartments include dishwasher, refrigerator, central air and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Harding
Pearl Creek Apartments
1298 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1363 sqft
This well-kept community offers several floor plans and is pet-friendly. On-site saltwater pool, fire pit, and game room. Near a walking and biking trail. Upscale apartments feature energy efficient appliances and ample storage.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Kaseberg - Kingswood
Adora
512 Adora Cir, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1225 sqft
Homes with designer lights, attached parking garages, private patios and additional sound insulation. Common amenities include a saltwater pool, grilling stations and an outdoor gym. Less than 10 minutes from Westfield Galleria.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Harding
The Preserve at Creekside
1299 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly complex with round-the-clock maintenance. Credit cards and e-payments accepted. Playground and pool available. Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers. Minutes to Creekside Town Center and Westfield Galleria. Next to I-80.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:48am
4 Units Available
Cirby Side
Cobblestone Creek
1010 Madden Ln, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,544
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
986 sqft
Cobblestone Creek Apartment Homes wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 12:48am
5 Units Available
Cirby Side
Olympus Park Apartment Homes
1148 Conroy Ln, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,491
796 sqft
Olympus Park Apartment Homes wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
9 Units Available
Industrial Area East
Bridges At Woodcreek Oaks
7950 Foothills Blvd, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1168 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans with private entrances, high ceilings and full-size washer/dryers. Great location close to major employers and schools. Community has a fitness center, lap pool and park space.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
3 Units Available
Kaseberg - Kingswood
Sonterra
700 Vallejo Ave, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1018 sqft
This charming community offers lots of updates. It's located near Westfield Galleria Mall. On-site amenities include a fitness center, heated spa and pool. Apartments feature granite countertops, new cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
Continental Arms
107 King Road, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated two bedroom, one bathroom apartment in Central Roseville. This spacious two bedroom unit is upgraded with vinyl plank flooring, dual-paned windows, new appliances in the kitchen and AC units in the bedrooms/living room.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Harding
Villages of the Galleria
701 Gibson Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Roseville's Premier Luxury Condominium Rentals! Style, sophistication, beautiful landscaping and stunning architecture accent the Villages of the Galleria apartment homes, located in dynamic Roseville, California.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 01:21am
2 Units Available
Foothills Junction
Allegria at Roseville
5 Marcia Way, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,552
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in Roseville, CA Indulge in comfort and style with Allegria Apartments in Roseville, CA! Our elegant apartments for rent in Roseville, CA are conveniently located near world-class shopping at the Galleria Mall and the fine dining and
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Harding
501 GIBSON DRIVE #2114
501 Gibson Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
501 GIBSON DRIVE #2114 Available 07/15/20 NICE 2 BEDROOM & 2 BATHROOM CONDO NEAR THE GALLERIA MALL!! - ****COMING SOON**** NICE GATED CONDO DOWNSTAIRS UNIT WITH ACCESS TO POOL, SPA, & GYM!! 2 bedrooms, 2 bath, with laminate hard wood flooring, open
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Blue Oaks
900 Lyon Place
900 Lyon Place, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1844 sqft
900 Lyon Place Available 09/01/20 - No Dogs Allowed (RLNE4141866)
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kaseberg - Kingswood
1308 Kingswood Drive
1308 Kingswood Drive, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1699 sqft
- Home has brand new paint on interior and exterior. Owner is willing to consider pets on a case by case basis, depending on the strength of your application, but is not willing to consider dogs. (RLNE2326468)
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Blue Oaks
1192 Impressionist Loop
1192 Impressionist Loop, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1623 sqft
Bedrooms: 3 + Loft Bathrooms: 2.5 SF: 1,623 Rent: $2,200/month Utilities: Tenants are responsible for power/gas/Solar... home has solar.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Diamond Oaks
758 Shasta Oaks Crt
758 Shasta Oaks Circuit, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1360 sqft
Roseville townhome - Updated and gorgeous, this three bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome was fully remodeled in 2010 and is situated in the heart of Roseville.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
East Roseville Parkway
3048 Grasmere Circle
3048 Grasmere Circle, Roseville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2650 sqft
Spacious Two Story- 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage deep. 2650 square foot spectacular modern home built in 2008. Great view of down town Sacramento from the game room upstairs.
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kaseberg - Kingswood
601 Hovey Way
601 Hovey Way, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1758 sqft
- (RLNE1907717)
Similar Pages
Roseville 1 BedroomsRoseville 2 BedroomsRoseville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRoseville 3 BedroomsRoseville Accessible ApartmentsRoseville Apartments under $1,200
Roseville Apartments under $1,300Roseville Apartments with BalconyRoseville Apartments with GarageRoseville Apartments with GymRoseville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRoseville Apartments with Parking