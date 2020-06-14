Apartment List
133 Apartments for rent in Roseville, CA with garage

Roseville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ...
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
Foothills Junction
7 Units Available
Allegria at Roseville
5 Marcia Way, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,446
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,687
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,007
1023 sqft
Apartments in Roseville, CA Indulge in comfort and style with Allegria Apartments in Roseville, CA! Our elegant apartments for rent in Roseville, CA are conveniently located near world-class shopping at the Galleria Mall and the fine dining and
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
28 Units Available
Harvest at Fiddyment Ranch
1900 Blue Oaks Boulevard, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
1258 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Olympus Pointe
25 Units Available
Rosemeade Apartment Homes
1451 Rocky Ridge Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,245
1288 sqft
Great location just off of Highway 80 and near multiple malls. Community features racquetball, tennis and dry sauna. Apartments include dishwasher, refrigerator, central air and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Kaseberg - Kingswood
3 Units Available
Sonterra
700 Vallejo Ave, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1018 sqft
This charming community offers lots of updates. It's located near Westfield Galleria Mall. On-site amenities include a fitness center, heated spa and pool. Apartments feature granite countertops, new cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Highland Park
6 Units Available
Coventry Park
751 Central Park Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1478 sqft
Community offers clubhouse, cyber internet cafe and outdoor recreation area. Homes have large floorplans, ceiling fans and fireplace. Located steps from shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Industrial Area East
3 Units Available
Bridges At Woodcreek Oaks
7950 Foothills Blvd, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans with private entrances, high ceilings and full-size washer/dryers. Great location close to major employers and schools. Community has a fitness center, lap pool and park space.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Harding
4 Units Available
Pearl Creek Apartments
1298 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,785
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This well-kept community offers several floor plans and is pet-friendly. On-site saltwater pool, fire pit, and game room. Near a walking and biking trail. Upscale apartments feature energy efficient appliances and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Harding
10 Units Available
The Preserve at Creekside
1299 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1240 sqft
Pet-friendly complex with round-the-clock maintenance. Credit cards and e-payments accepted. Playground and pool available. Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers. Minutes to Creekside Town Center and Westfield Galleria. Next to I-80.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Harding
10 Units Available
Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments
1100 Roseville Pkwy, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,608
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,278
1256 sqft
This beautiful community offers a fitness center, pool, playground and media center. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also only moments from Ridge at Creekside and Central Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Kaseberg - Kingswood
3 Units Available
Adora
512 Adora Cir, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1225 sqft
Homes with designer lights, attached parking garages, private patios and additional sound insulation. Common amenities include a saltwater pool, grilling stations and an outdoor gym. Less than 10 minutes from Westfield Galleria.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:18am
$
Harding
10 Units Available
Terraces at Highland Reserve
700 Gibson Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1170 sqft
A beautiful location that's recently renovated with granite countertops, lots of storage and hardwood floors. Lots of amenities, including a fire pit, pool, lobby and grill area. Units come fully furnished. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Harding
4 Units Available
Villages of the Galleria
701 Gibson Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Roseville's Premier Luxury Condominium Rentals! Style, sophistication, beautiful landscaping and stunning architecture accent the Villages of the Galleria apartment homes, located in dynamic Roseville, California.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Junction West
5 Units Available
Carmel at Woodcreek West
1890 Junction Blvd, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,971
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1468 sqft
Close to Roseville Galleria. Two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes with upscale amenities like gourmet kitchens, direct-access garages and private patios or balconies. Community offers a 30-day move-in guarantee and 24-hour emergency maintenance.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
2001 Sycamore Grove Lane
2001 Sycamore Grove Ln, Roseville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1845 sqft
Beautiful home located in Roseville in the Oakbriar Gated Community. This 2 story spacious home includes 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a two-car garage.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Highland Reserve
1 Unit Available
169 Talmont Circle
169 Talmont Circle, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1624 sqft
Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.be/mZ4wtwZwo70 This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a great room, and 2 car garage.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Industrial Area West
1 Unit Available
1324 Mallard Creek Drive
1324 Mallard Creek Drive, Roseville, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
2894 sqft
1324 Mallard Creek Drive Available 07/11/20 Woodllake Gated Village, 2894sqft, 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom 3 Car Tandem Garage - Woodlake Village home owners association.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Harding
1 Unit Available
501 Gibson Dr #1921
501 Gibson Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1211 sqft
Luxury Condo at the Reserves - Upstairs 3 bedroom, 2 bath condominium with a one car garage with an option of a second garage $100.00. The reserves offers a built in pool, spa and gym and clubhouse all within a gated community.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kaseberg - Kingswood
1 Unit Available
1322 Len Way
1322 Len Way, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,998
1333 sqft
1322 Len Way Available 06/15/20 - Updated three bed and two bath home with granite counter tops and remodeled bathrooms. Has a two car garage and a spacious backyard. Located near shopping, schools and parks. (RLNE4679176)

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Olympus Pointe
1 Unit Available
3345 Apollo Circle
3345 Apollo Circle, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1425 sqft
East Roseville Like New!! - Located in the popular, gated Aviana community, this two bedroom, two bath home is sure to impress! Boasting fresh paint and new carpet throughout you'll love being "close to everything" Master suite and loft is upstairs,

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Westpark Village
1 Unit Available
3367 Kennerleigh Parkway
3367 Kennerleigh Parkway, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1992 sqft
Over 55 in Roseville - The Club in West Roseville is Del Webbs newest active lifestyle community an age restricted over 55 community. Three bedroom, 2 bath with a huge 3 car garage (2 car tandem).

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Highland Reserve
1 Unit Available
36 DELANEY COURT
36 Delaney Court, Roseville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,575
2454 sqft
This 2001 4 bedroom 3 bath home features granite counters, cherry cabinets with brushed silver hardware. Stainless steel appliances. Gas fireplace with mantle. Ceiling fan in Master, sunk in tub. Landscaped front and back yard. Two seperate garages.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
Maidu
1 Unit Available
1916 Larkin Drive
1916 Larkin Drive, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2320 sqft
Move in ready rental - 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms,  2320 sq. ft. w/ 2-car attached garage - in the established Huntington Oaks neighborhood of Roseville.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:22am
Sierra Gardens
1 Unit Available
1200 Frances Dr
1200 Frances Drive, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1100 sqft
 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home! This property includes: -Attached 2 car garage -Tile flooring and carpeting throughout -Fireplace -Kitchen includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, and a gas stove -Spacious bedrooms -Bathroom includes a pedestal sink

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1272 Grand Junction Way
1272 Grand Junction Way, Roseville, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2800 sqft
Single family gorgeous home in west park roseville
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Roseville, CA

Roseville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

