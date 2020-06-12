/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:17 PM
114 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Roseville, CA
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Kaseberg - Kingswood
4 Units Available
Sonterra
700 Vallejo Ave, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1018 sqft
This charming community offers lots of updates. It's located near Westfield Galleria Mall. On-site amenities include a fitness center, heated spa and pool. Apartments feature granite countertops, new cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Olympus Pointe
22 Units Available
Rosemeade Apartment Homes
1451 Rocky Ridge Dr, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1012 sqft
Great location just off of Highway 80 and near multiple malls. Community features racquetball, tennis and dry sauna. Apartments include dishwasher, refrigerator, central air and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
20 Units Available
Harvest at Fiddyment Ranch
1900 Blue Oaks Boulevard, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1099 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
Continental Arms
107 King Road, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
850 sqft
Renovated two bedroom, one bathroom apartment in Central Roseville. This spacious two bedroom unit is upgraded with vinyl plank flooring, dual-paned windows, new appliances in the kitchen and AC units in the bedrooms/living room.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Industrial Area East
2 Units Available
Bridges At Woodcreek Oaks
7950 Foothills Blvd, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1039 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans with private entrances, high ceilings and full-size washer/dryers. Great location close to major employers and schools. Community has a fitness center, lap pool and park space.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 01:28pm
Foothills Junction
6 Units Available
Allegria at Roseville
5 Marcia Way, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
869 sqft
Apartments in Roseville, CA Indulge in comfort and style with Allegria Apartments in Roseville, CA! Our elegant apartments for rent in Roseville, CA are conveniently located near world-class shopping at the Galleria Mall and the fine dining and
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Cirby Side
4 Units Available
Cobblestone Creek
1010 Madden Ln, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
986 sqft
Cobblestone Creek Apartment Homes wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Johnson Ranch
21 Units Available
Slate Creek
8800 Sierra College Blvd, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1065 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Slate Creek in Roseville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Highland Park
6 Units Available
Coventry Park
751 Central Park Dr, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1115 sqft
Community offers clubhouse, cyber internet cafe and outdoor recreation area. Homes have large floorplans, ceiling fans and fireplace. Located steps from shopping and dining options.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Harding
3 Units Available
Pearl Creek Apartments
1298 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1160 sqft
This well-kept community offers several floor plans and is pet-friendly. On-site saltwater pool, fire pit, and game room. Near a walking and biking trail. Upscale apartments feature energy efficient appliances and ample storage.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Harding
9 Units Available
The Preserve at Creekside
1299 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,668
1067 sqft
Pet-friendly complex with round-the-clock maintenance. Credit cards and e-payments accepted. Playground and pool available. Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers. Minutes to Creekside Town Center and Westfield Galleria. Next to I-80.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Harding
11 Units Available
Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments
1100 Roseville Pkwy, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1114 sqft
This beautiful community offers a fitness center, pool, playground and media center. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also only moments from Ridge at Creekside and Central Park.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Junction West
5 Units Available
Carmel at Woodcreek West
1890 Junction Blvd, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,971
1055 sqft
Close to Roseville Galleria. Two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes with upscale amenities like gourmet kitchens, direct-access garages and private patios or balconies. Community offers a 30-day move-in guarantee and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Harding
4 Units Available
Villages of the Galleria
701 Gibson Dr, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1024 sqft
Roseville's Premier Luxury Condominium Rentals! Style, sophistication, beautiful landscaping and stunning architecture accent the Villages of the Galleria apartment homes, located in dynamic Roseville, California.
1 of 15
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
605 Dante Circle
605 Dante Circle, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1364 sqft
605 Dante Circle Available 05/15/20 Lovely 2 Bed/2.5 Ba Roseville Home- Available 05/15/2020 - Prime location and a great opportunity to rent this beautiful condo in the desirable Campania Village.
1 of 14
Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
Roseville Heights
1 Unit Available
140 Grape Street
140 Grape Street, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
700 sqft
View video walk-through: youtu.be/dpFQAnHD9_w This recently renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit offers an open floor plan with pergo and tile flooring throughout.
1 of 13
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Cresthaven
1 Unit Available
313 Canterbury Ave
313 Canterbury Avenue, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1065 sqft
Central Roseville - 2 Bed, 2 Bath - Garage - Close to Freeway, Shopping, Parks! - No Pets - This beautiful, single story duplex features 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms located in the Cirby Woods neighborhood.
1 of 19
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
9072 Starry Night Lane
9072 Starry Night Lane, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1246 sqft
New Roseville Unit with Solar in 55+ Community - This gorgeous new home is located in a brand new 55+ community off Pleasant Grove in Roseville! The unit features smart technology throughout home, solar, in a gated community.
1 of 18
Last updated March 23 at 07:15pm
Folsom Road
1 Unit Available
109 Estates Drive
109 Estates Drive, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
700 sqft
Very Cute and updated upstairs unit in Roseville! This unit features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 covered spot. Also has newer carpet & linoleum, custom paint throughout, new appliances, completely remodeled bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Roseville
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Sunset Whitney
3 Units Available
The Brighton
6050 Placer West Dr, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1040 sqft
The Brighton wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Sunset West
7 Units Available
Rocklin Ranch
6601 Blue Oaks Blvd, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1057 sqft
Redesigned homes with custom cabinetry, brushed nickel fixtures and USB outlets. Ample community amenities, including a 24-hour fitness center, dog park and pool. Near Blue Oaks Marketplace for convenient shopping. By State Route 65.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Sunset West
5 Units Available
The Winsted
101 Coppervale Cir, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
1046 sqft
East of Sacramento, before the rolling hills rise to meet the majestic Sierra, lies the beautiful master-planned community of The Winsted at Sunset West. Each individual apartment home offers residents features normally found only in custom homes.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
4 Units Available
The James
6201 W Oaks Blvd, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
997 sqft
Luxury, comfort and impeccable style come together to make The James the perfect place to call home. Our apartment homes in Rocklin feature thoughtful design and a variety of exciting extras that make for the perfect living experience.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Sunset Whitney
2 Units Available
The Vue at Rocklin Ridge
5902 Springview Dr, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
840 sqft
The Vue at Rocklin Ridge, More than just an apartment... A community! The Vue at Rocklin Ridge apartments you can enjoy the peace of the country with all the pleasures of the city.
Similar Pages
Roseville 1 BedroomsRoseville 2 BedroomsRoseville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRoseville 3 BedroomsRoseville Accessible ApartmentsRoseville Apartments under $1,200Roseville Apartments under $1,300
Roseville Apartments with BalconyRoseville Apartments with GarageRoseville Apartments with GymRoseville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRoseville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsRoseville Apartments with Parking