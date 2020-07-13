All apartments in Roseville
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:51 PM

Carmel at Woodcreek West

1890 Junction Blvd · (916) 235-8682
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1890 Junction Blvd, Roseville, CA 95747
Junction West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1921 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,939

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1019 sqft

Unit 0623 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,963

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1016 sqft

Unit 0515 · Avail. now

$2,099

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1092 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Carmel at Woodcreek West.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
smoke-free community
We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options. Our in-person office hours are temporarily on hold. Self-Guided Tours and Virtual Tours are available at all of our Lewis Communities. Call to schedule a time to explore our community or tour virtually on your own time. Carmel at Woodcreek West features 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes. Choose between our classic floor plans that feature a fully equipped kitchen and contemporary white cabinets or our newly remodeled floor plans with stainless steel appliances, dark maple cabinets, wood style plank flooring and more. Our apartment homes include an in-home full-size washer and dryer, 1 or 2 car garage, private patio or balcony, two-tone paint, LED lighting, non-smoking buildings, 24-hour emergency maintenance and a 30-day move-in guarantee. Carmel offers luxurious gated apartment homes, ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 35 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $800 per dog
Cats
deposit: $400 per cat
Parking Details: Garage lot. Garages with every apartment home.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Carmel at Woodcreek West have any available units?
Carmel at Woodcreek West has 4 units available starting at $1,939 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Carmel at Woodcreek West have?
Some of Carmel at Woodcreek West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Carmel at Woodcreek West currently offering any rent specials?
Carmel at Woodcreek West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Carmel at Woodcreek West pet-friendly?
Yes, Carmel at Woodcreek West is pet friendly.
Does Carmel at Woodcreek West offer parking?
Yes, Carmel at Woodcreek West offers parking.
Does Carmel at Woodcreek West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Carmel at Woodcreek West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Carmel at Woodcreek West have a pool?
Yes, Carmel at Woodcreek West has a pool.
Does Carmel at Woodcreek West have accessible units?
No, Carmel at Woodcreek West does not have accessible units.
Does Carmel at Woodcreek West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Carmel at Woodcreek West has units with dishwashers.
Does Carmel at Woodcreek West have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Carmel at Woodcreek West has units with air conditioning.
