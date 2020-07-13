Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access smoke-free community

We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options. Our in-person office hours are temporarily on hold. Self-Guided Tours and Virtual Tours are available at all of our Lewis Communities. Call to schedule a time to explore our community or tour virtually on your own time. Carmel at Woodcreek West features 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes. Choose between our classic floor plans that feature a fully equipped kitchen and contemporary white cabinets or our newly remodeled floor plans with stainless steel appliances, dark maple cabinets, wood style plank flooring and more. Our apartment homes include an in-home full-size washer and dryer, 1 or 2 car garage, private patio or balcony, two-tone paint, LED lighting, non-smoking buildings, 24-hour emergency maintenance and a 30-day move-in guarantee. Carmel offers luxurious gated apartment homes, ...