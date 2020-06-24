Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace in unit laundry oven w/d hookup stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub garbage disposal ice maker range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities conference room clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe 24hr gym parking playground pool garage hot tub internet access package receiving cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance cc payments courtyard e-payments fire pit guest parking key fob access lobby online portal smoke-free community yoga

At Coventry Park, our goal is to make our residents smile. How do we do that? It starts with our great location. We are in the master-planned community of Highland Reserve North, within easy walking distance to a brand new elementary school and two neighborhood parks. We are also very close to shopping, entertainment, and fine dining. This unique, gated, European country-style community offers everything you are looking for in an upscale apartment community. Residents rave about our large floor plans and townhomes, with all their comforts, style and conveniences. They enjoy our clubhouse too, with its conference room and fitness center, with new top-quality equipment. We also offer a cool free-form pool and spa with outdoor fireplace, and a Cyber Cafe, with espresso bar, where you can sit inside or out, surfing the web with free WiFi. Are you smiling yet? Send in the online guest card, give us a call, or stop by for a tour. We love to have you join us. Coventry Park Apartments and ...