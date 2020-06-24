All apartments in Roseville
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:50 PM

Coventry Park

Open Now until 6pm
751 Central Park Dr · (916) 414-9301
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

751 Central Park Dr, Roseville, CA 95678
Highland Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 612 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,840

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 796 sqft

Unit 1311 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,865

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 796 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2624 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,990

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1087 sqft

Unit 1624 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,990

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1087 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3113 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,530

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1464 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Coventry Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
w/d hookup
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
garbage disposal
ice maker
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
yoga
At Coventry Park, our goal is to make our residents smile. How do we do that? It starts with our great location. We are in the master-planned community of Highland Reserve North, within easy walking distance to a brand new elementary school and two neighborhood parks. We are also very close to shopping, entertainment, and fine dining. This unique, gated, European country-style community offers everything you are looking for in an upscale apartment community. Residents rave about our large floor plans and townhomes, with all their comforts, style and conveniences. They enjoy our clubhouse too, with its conference room and fitness center, with new top-quality equipment. We also offer a cool free-form pool and spa with outdoor fireplace, and a Cyber Cafe, with espresso bar, where you can sit inside or out, surfing the web with free WiFi. Are you smiling yet? Send in the online guest card, give us a call, or stop by for a tour. We love to have you join us. Coventry Park Apartments and ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $350 (1 bedroom), $400 (2 bedroom), $450 (3 bedroom) OAC -- additional deposit could be required based on credit screening
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $25 per cat
restrictions: We are a cat friendly community, sorry no dogs. Deposit covers up to two cats per home.
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $25
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit, assigned. Each units is assigned a garage used only for parking- uncovered parking first come first serve and free of charge. Please contact us for Parking Policy. Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.
Storage Details: Only the Balboa offers additional storage space

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Coventry Park have any available units?
Coventry Park has 5 units available starting at $1,840 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Coventry Park have?
Some of Coventry Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Coventry Park currently offering any rent specials?
Coventry Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Coventry Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Coventry Park is pet friendly.
Does Coventry Park offer parking?
Yes, Coventry Park offers parking.
Does Coventry Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Coventry Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Coventry Park have a pool?
Yes, Coventry Park has a pool.
Does Coventry Park have accessible units?
Yes, Coventry Park has accessible units.
Does Coventry Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Coventry Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Coventry Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Coventry Park has units with air conditioning.
