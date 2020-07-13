All apartments in Roseville
The Preserve at Creekside

1299 Antelope Creek Dr · (669) 333-7294
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1299 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA 95678
Harding

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 070 · Avail. now

$1,605

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 767 sqft

Unit 218 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 767 sqft

Unit 164 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 767 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 295 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1067 sqft

Unit 005 · Avail. now

$1,935

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1067 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Preserve at Creekside.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
carport
clubhouse
concierge
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
valet service
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
trash valet
The Preserve at Creekside… Where you can live a life without compromise.

Nestled amid the rolling hills and picturesque landscape of Roseville, The Preserve at Creekside is designed to meet your every need. Providing the perfect blend of breathtaking nature and modern conveniences, The Preserve provides a stunningly beautiful community and creates the perfect place to call home. Each one, two and three bedroom apartment home comes complete with gourmet kitchens, ceramic tile entries, breakfast bars, and in-home washer and dryers. As a Preserve resident, take advantage of our 24-hour fitness center, refreshing swimming pool and scenic picnic areas. Experience the ultimate in carefree living, here at The Preserve at Creekside Apartment Homes.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49.12 per applicant
Deposit: $400-$600
Move-in Fees: $100 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, valet trash $35/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 for 1 pet, $750 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: 75lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open lot, detached garage $85/month, carports $15/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Preserve at Creekside have any available units?
The Preserve at Creekside has 7 units available starting at $1,605 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Preserve at Creekside have?
Some of The Preserve at Creekside's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Preserve at Creekside currently offering any rent specials?
The Preserve at Creekside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Preserve at Creekside pet-friendly?
Yes, The Preserve at Creekside is pet friendly.
Does The Preserve at Creekside offer parking?
Yes, The Preserve at Creekside offers parking.
Does The Preserve at Creekside have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Preserve at Creekside offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Preserve at Creekside have a pool?
Yes, The Preserve at Creekside has a pool.
Does The Preserve at Creekside have accessible units?
No, The Preserve at Creekside does not have accessible units.
Does The Preserve at Creekside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Preserve at Creekside has units with dishwashers.
Does The Preserve at Creekside have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Preserve at Creekside has units with air conditioning.
