Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets oven range recently renovated Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse concierge 24hr gym parking playground pool e-payments bbq/grill bike storage garage valet service cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access trash valet

The Preserve at Creekside… Where you can live a life without compromise.



Nestled amid the rolling hills and picturesque landscape of Roseville, The Preserve at Creekside is designed to meet your every need. Providing the perfect blend of breathtaking nature and modern conveniences, The Preserve provides a stunningly beautiful community and creates the perfect place to call home. Each one, two and three bedroom apartment home comes complete with gourmet kitchens, ceramic tile entries, breakfast bars, and in-home washer and dryers. As a Preserve resident, take advantage of our 24-hour fitness center, refreshing swimming pool and scenic picnic areas. Experience the ultimate in carefree living, here at The Preserve at Creekside Apartment Homes.