Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator dishwasher hardwood floors carpet oven range recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard gym parking playground pool bbq/grill on-site laundry internet access

Olympus Park Apartment Homes wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals. Contact us for more details!



Olympus Park Apartment Homes is conveniently located in Roseville, CA. near shopping malls, restaurants, and entertainment. Close proximity to both Interstate 80 and Highway 65 make for an easy commute or weekend getaway. Take advantage of nearby public transportation to run errands or explore the neighborhood.



At Olympus Park, you can fit in a quick workout at the on-site fitness center, take the kids to burn off some energy at the playground, or invite friends over for a BBQ in the lovely outdoor grill and picnic area before a swim in the pool. Our pet-friendly apartment homes include in unit washers and dryers, central heat and air conditioning, and patios in some units.