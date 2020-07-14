All apartments in Roseville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:47 AM

Olympus Park Apartment Homes

1148 Conroy Ln · (206) 350-4037
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1148 Conroy Ln, Roseville, CA 95661
Cirby Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 48-54 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,223

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 48-30 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 46-59 · Avail. now

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Olympus Park Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
oven
range
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
on-site laundry
internet access
Olympus Park Apartment Homes wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals. Contact us for more details!

Olympus Park Apartment Homes is conveniently located in Roseville, CA. near shopping malls, restaurants, and entertainment. Close proximity to both Interstate 80 and Highway 65 make for an easy commute or weekend getaway. Take advantage of nearby public transportation to run errands or explore the neighborhood.

At Olympus Park, you can fit in a quick workout at the on-site fitness center, take the kids to burn off some energy at the playground, or invite friends over for a BBQ in the lovely outdoor grill and picnic area before a swim in the pool. Our pet-friendly apartment homes include in unit washers and dryers, central heat and air conditioning, and patios in some units.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $42 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bedrooms: $350, 2 Bedrooms: $450-$500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: 1 Pet: $500, 2 Pets: $750
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds. Pet weight limit to 60 lbs.
Parking Details: Open Lot, Covered Parking. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Olympus Park Apartment Homes have any available units?
Olympus Park Apartment Homes has 5 units available starting at $1,223 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Olympus Park Apartment Homes have?
Some of Olympus Park Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Olympus Park Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Olympus Park Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Olympus Park Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Olympus Park Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Olympus Park Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Olympus Park Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Olympus Park Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Olympus Park Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Olympus Park Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Olympus Park Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Olympus Park Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Olympus Park Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Olympus Park Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Olympus Park Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Olympus Park Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Olympus Park Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.

