/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:16 PM
123 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Roseville, CA
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Johnson Ranch
21 Units Available
Slate Creek
8800 Sierra College Blvd, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,089
1322 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Slate Creek in Roseville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Harding
10 Units Available
The Preserve at Creekside
1299 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1240 sqft
Pet-friendly complex with round-the-clock maintenance. Credit cards and e-payments accepted. Playground and pool available. Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers. Minutes to Creekside Town Center and Westfield Galleria. Next to I-80.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Harding
11 Units Available
Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments
1100 Roseville Pkwy, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,284
1256 sqft
This beautiful community offers a fitness center, pool, playground and media center. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also only moments from Ridge at Creekside and Central Park.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:01pm
$
Harding
12 Units Available
Terraces at Highland Reserve
700 Gibson Dr, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1170 sqft
A beautiful location that's recently renovated with granite countertops, lots of storage and hardwood floors. Lots of amenities, including a fire pit, pool, lobby and grill area. Units come fully furnished. Garages available.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Junction West
5 Units Available
Carmel at Woodcreek West
1890 Junction Blvd, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1468 sqft
Close to Roseville Galleria. Two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes with upscale amenities like gourmet kitchens, direct-access garages and private patios or balconies. Community offers a 30-day move-in guarantee and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Olympus Pointe
22 Units Available
Rosemeade Apartment Homes
1451 Rocky Ridge Dr, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,245
1288 sqft
Great location just off of Highway 80 and near multiple malls. Community features racquetball, tennis and dry sauna. Apartments include dishwasher, refrigerator, central air and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Highland Park
6 Units Available
Coventry Park
751 Central Park Dr, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1478 sqft
Community offers clubhouse, cyber internet cafe and outdoor recreation area. Homes have large floorplans, ceiling fans and fireplace. Located steps from shopping and dining options.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
20 Units Available
Harvest at Fiddyment Ranch
1900 Blue Oaks Boulevard, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
1258 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westpark Village
1 Unit Available
3367 Kennerleigh Parkway
3367 Kennerleigh Parkway, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1992 sqft
Over 55 in Roseville - The Club in West Roseville is Del Webbs newest active lifestyle community an age restricted over 55 community. Three bedroom, 2 bath with a huge 3 car garage (2 car tandem).
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highland Reserve
1 Unit Available
548 Fifteen Mile Drive
548 Fifteen Mile Drive, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1254 sqft
548 Fifteen Mile Drive Available 07/03/20 West Roseville Highland Reserve, Single Story, Great Room, Gardner - This corner lot has a large living room with dining area, Fireplace, tile kitchen, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal,indoor
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kaseberg - Kingswood
1 Unit Available
632 Springfield Circle
632 Springfield Circle, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1338 sqft
632 Springfield Circle Available 07/15/20 - This home includes vaulted ceilings, new waterproof vinyl plank flooring, and granite counter tops in the kitchen.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kaseberg - Kingswood
1 Unit Available
1322 Len Way
1322 Len Way, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,998
1333 sqft
1322 Len Way Available 06/15/20 - Updated three bed and two bath home with granite counter tops and remodeled bathrooms. Has a two car garage and a spacious backyard. Located near shopping, schools and parks. (RLNE4679176)
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Blue Oaks
1 Unit Available
900 Lyon Place
900 Lyon Place, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1844 sqft
900 Lyon Place Available 09/01/20 - No Dogs Allowed (RLNE4141866)
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Industrial Area West
1 Unit Available
1324 Mallard Creek Drive
1324 Mallard Creek Drive, Roseville, CA
1324 Mallard Creek Drive Available 07/11/20 Woodllake Gated Village, 2894sqft, 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom 3 Car Tandem Garage - Woodlake Village home owners association.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Harding
1 Unit Available
501 Gibson Dr #1921
501 Gibson Dr, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1211 sqft
Luxury Condo at the Reserves - Upstairs 3 bedroom, 2 bath condominium with a one car garage with an option of a second garage $100.00. The reserves offers a built in pool, spa and gym and clubhouse all within a gated community.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
7229 Roycroft Dr
7229 Roycroft Drive, Roseville, CA
7229 Roycroft Dr Available 07/19/20 - (RLNE3214303)
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kaseberg - Kingswood
1 Unit Available
1308 Kingswood Drive
1308 Kingswood Drive, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1699 sqft
1308 Kingswood Drive Available 07/04/20 - Home has brand new paint on interior and exterior. Owner is willing to consider pets on a case by case basis, depending on the strength of your application, but is not willing to consider dogs. (RLNE2326468)
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kaseberg - Kingswood
1 Unit Available
601 Hovey Way
601 Hovey Way, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1758 sqft
601 Hovey Way Available 07/17/20 - (RLNE1907717)
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
6649 Silver Mill Way
6649 Silver Mill Way, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1472 sqft
6649 Silver Mill Way Available 08/14/20 Single Story 3 Bedroom, Close to Parks and Shopping - This 1472 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 2.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Highland Reserve
1 Unit Available
36 DELANEY COURT
36 Delaney Court, Roseville, CA
This 2001 4 bedroom 3 bath home features granite counters, cherry cabinets with brushed silver hardware. Stainless steel appliances. Gas fireplace with mantle. Ceiling fan in Master, sunk in tub. Landscaped front and back yard. Two seperate garages.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
2001 Sycamore Grove Lane
2001 Sycamore Grove Ln, Roseville, CA
Beautiful home located in Roseville in the Oakbriar Gated Community. This 2 story spacious home includes 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a two-car garage.
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Highland Reserve
1 Unit Available
169 Talmont Circle
169 Talmont Circle, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1624 sqft
Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.be/mZ4wtwZwo70 This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a great room, and 2 car garage.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
Maidu
1 Unit Available
1916 Larkin Drive
1916 Larkin Drive, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2320 sqft
Move in ready rental - 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2320 sq. ft. w/ 2-car attached garage - in the established Huntington Oaks neighborhood of Roseville.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Sierra Gardens
1 Unit Available
1200 Frances Dr
1200 Frances Drive, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home! This property includes: -Attached 2 car garage -Tile flooring and carpeting throughout -Fireplace -Kitchen includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, and a gas stove -Spacious bedrooms -Bathroom includes a pedestal sink
Similar Pages
Roseville 1 BedroomsRoseville 2 BedroomsRoseville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRoseville 3 BedroomsRoseville Accessible ApartmentsRoseville Apartments under $1,200Roseville Apartments under $1,300
Roseville Apartments with BalconyRoseville Apartments with GarageRoseville Apartments with GymRoseville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRoseville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsRoseville Apartments with Parking