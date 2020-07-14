Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center conference room carport clubhouse community garden dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool e-payments bbq/grill garage hot tub media room online portal package receiving accessible car wash area coffee bar courtyard fire pit guest parking internet access internet cafe lobby nest technology

Welcome to the Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments for rent in Roseville, CA. Conveniently located across the street from the Westfield Galleria Mall, fine dining, and shops, fall in love with our apartments that offer the best lifestyle.



Our luxury apartments in Roseville, CA offers a variety of elegant one, two and three-bedroom apartments that feature an impressive set of amenities that include granite countertops, hardwood floors, and crown molding to ensure an opulent living experience. Our pet-friendly community offers a pet park, 24-hour fitness center, a shimmering pool paired with a bubbling spa and a playground.



Experience a lifestyle you deserve when living here at Pinnacle at Galleria apartments in Roseville, CA. Schedule a tour today and experience why our luxury apartments are the perfect home for you! Experience apartment living with prestige and elegance at the Pinnacle at Galleria Apartments in Roseville, CA. Our Roseville apartments are conveniently located acros