Roseville, CA
Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments

1100 Roseville Pkwy · (412) 693-6554
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1100 Roseville Pkwy, Roseville, CA 95678
Harding

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0524 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

Unit 0726 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

Unit 0924 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0224 · Avail. Jul 31

$2,004

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1136 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1017 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,338

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1256 sqft

Unit 1227 · Avail. Jul 25

$2,358

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1256 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
conference room
carport
clubhouse
community garden
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
online portal
package receiving
accessible
car wash area
coffee bar
courtyard
fire pit
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
nest technology
Welcome to the Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments for rent in Roseville, CA. Conveniently located across the street from the Westfield Galleria Mall, fine dining, and shops, fall in love with our apartments that offer the best lifestyle.

Our luxury apartments in Roseville, CA offers a variety of elegant one, two and three-bedroom apartments that feature an impressive set of amenities that include granite countertops, hardwood floors, and crown molding to ensure an opulent living experience. Our pet-friendly community offers a pet park, 24-hour fitness center, a shimmering pool paired with a bubbling spa and a playground.

Experience a lifestyle you deserve when living here at Pinnacle at Galleria apartments in Roseville, CA. Schedule a tour today and experience why our luxury apartments are the perfect home for you! Experience apartment living with prestige and elegance at the Pinnacle at Galleria Apartments in Roseville, CA. Our Roseville apartments are conveniently located acros

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-11 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49.12 per applicant
Deposit: $400-$600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500-$750
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Restricted Breeds
Parking Details: Covered reserved parking and garages available to rent. Covered lot. Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments have any available units?
Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments has 8 units available starting at $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments have?
Some of Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments offers parking.
Does Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments has a pool.
Does Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments has accessible units.
Does Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments has units with air conditioning.
