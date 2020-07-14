All apartments in Roseville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

Pearl Creek Apartments

1298 Antelope Creek Dr · (817) 697-0098
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1298 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA 95678
Harding

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0514 · Avail. now

$1,835

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

Unit 0522 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,845

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0325 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,120

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Unit 1123 · Avail. Aug 14

$2,120

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Unit 0721 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,155

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0622 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,555

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1363 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pearl Creek Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
fire pit
24hr gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
e-payments
garage
yoga
internet access
new construction
Our upscale style Roseville, CA Pearl Creek apartments will make you glad to call us home with our beautifully well-kept community. We offer a sizable one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent, all designed conveniently and comfortably with you in mind. Our pet-friendly apartments are equipped with large soaking tubs, stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops. Our wonderful community keeps the same tone of luxury as our apartment homes. Our residents enjoy the numerous community features such as our 24-hour fitness center, our amazing saltwater pool, an exciting game room, and outdoor fire pits. We have a prime location, especially for our outdoor enthusiast because our location allows you to take pleasure in scenic views, as well as a 25-mile long trail for you to utilize. We are located next to Roseville Galleria and The Fountains Shopping Center, so you can enjoy the best of local fine dining and nightlife. Come to Pearl Creek apartments and get the best of luxury liv

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $47.72 per applicant
Deposit: $400 (1 bedroom). $500 (2 bedroom) $600 (3 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Open Lot: included in lease, Carports: 1 included in lease, Detached Garages: $115/month. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pearl Creek Apartments have any available units?
Pearl Creek Apartments has 8 units available starting at $1,835 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Pearl Creek Apartments have?
Some of Pearl Creek Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pearl Creek Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Pearl Creek Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pearl Creek Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Pearl Creek Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Pearl Creek Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Pearl Creek Apartments offers parking.
Does Pearl Creek Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pearl Creek Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pearl Creek Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Pearl Creek Apartments has a pool.
Does Pearl Creek Apartments have accessible units?
No, Pearl Creek Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Pearl Creek Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pearl Creek Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Pearl Creek Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Pearl Creek Apartments has units with air conditioning.
