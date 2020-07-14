Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony range stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry granite counters oven recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar fire pit 24hr gym game room parking playground pool e-payments garage yoga internet access new construction

Our upscale style Roseville, CA Pearl Creek apartments will make you glad to call us home with our beautifully well-kept community. We offer a sizable one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent, all designed conveniently and comfortably with you in mind. Our pet-friendly apartments are equipped with large soaking tubs, stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops. Our wonderful community keeps the same tone of luxury as our apartment homes. Our residents enjoy the numerous community features such as our 24-hour fitness center, our amazing saltwater pool, an exciting game room, and outdoor fire pits. We have a prime location, especially for our outdoor enthusiast because our location allows you to take pleasure in scenic views, as well as a 25-mile long trail for you to utilize. We are located next to Roseville Galleria and The Fountains Shopping Center, so you can enjoy the best of local fine dining and nightlife. Come to Pearl Creek apartments and get the best of luxury liv