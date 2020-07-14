All apartments in Roseville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:30 AM

Rosemeade Apartment Homes

1451 Rocky Ridge Dr · (916) 347-5664
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1451 Rocky Ridge Dr, Roseville, CA 95661
Olympus Pointe

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1405 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,565

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 3912 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,565

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 656 sqft

Unit 2213 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,565

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 608 · Avail. Sep 24

$2,020

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1042 sqft

Unit 2701 · Avail. Aug 22

$2,020

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1042 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rosemeade Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
conference room
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
sauna
tennis court
cats allowed
business center
A comfortable apartment home is waiting for you at Rosemeade Apartment Homes. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for rent in Roseville, CA offers the best charming features and great amenities. Hit the courts for a game of raquetball or tennis, and enjoy the dry sauna and whirlpool spa. Catch a movie at the nearby theatres or take one home from our video library. Relax with friends at the resort-style pool with its expansive sunning area, ourdoor grilling kitchen and granite topped bar. When you do head out, HIghway 80 is just minutes away. We are close to malls, shopping, restaurants and entertainment and Folsom Lake, with boating, fishing, picknicking and hiking opportunities, is only a short drive. Rosemeade is also located in the highly rated Eureka School District and Granite Bay High School boundaries. Pick up the phone, send us an email, or just stop by for a tour. OUr attentive staff would love to help you find your new apartment home. Your smile is our reward!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $300 (1 bedroom), $400 (2 bedroom), $500 (3 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
deposit: $500 per home
limit: 2 cats maximum
rent: $25/month per cat
restrictions: Cats only! Cats must be indoor cats only
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit, assigned: paid. 1 assigned garage space and then additional parking in the driveway of their home. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Rosemeade Apartment Homes have any available units?
Rosemeade Apartment Homes has 14 units available starting at $1,565 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Rosemeade Apartment Homes have?
Some of Rosemeade Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rosemeade Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Rosemeade Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rosemeade Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Rosemeade Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Rosemeade Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Rosemeade Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Rosemeade Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Rosemeade Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Rosemeade Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Rosemeade Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Rosemeade Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Rosemeade Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Rosemeade Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rosemeade Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Rosemeade Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Rosemeade Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.

