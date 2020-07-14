Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator ceiling fan fireplace oven range Property Amenities basketball court conference room clubhouse gym parking pool racquetball court bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access media room sauna tennis court cats allowed business center

A comfortable apartment home is waiting for you at Rosemeade Apartment Homes. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for rent in Roseville, CA offers the best charming features and great amenities. Hit the courts for a game of raquetball or tennis, and enjoy the dry sauna and whirlpool spa. Catch a movie at the nearby theatres or take one home from our video library. Relax with friends at the resort-style pool with its expansive sunning area, ourdoor grilling kitchen and granite topped bar. When you do head out, HIghway 80 is just minutes away. We are close to malls, shopping, restaurants and entertainment and Folsom Lake, with boating, fishing, picknicking and hiking opportunities, is only a short drive. Rosemeade is also located in the highly rated Eureka School District and Granite Bay High School boundaries. Pick up the phone, send us an email, or just stop by for a tour. OUr attentive staff would love to help you find your new apartment home. Your smile is our reward!