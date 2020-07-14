All apartments in Roseville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 5:31 PM

Allegria at Roseville

Open Now until 6pm
5 Marcia Way · (916) 634-0689
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5 Marcia Way, Roseville, CA 95747
Foothills Junction

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 058 · Avail. now

$1,562

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 618 sqft

Unit 038 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,562

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 618 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 124 · Avail. now

$1,849

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 881 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Allegria at Roseville.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
24hr concierge
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving
playground
volleyball court
Apartments in Roseville, CA

Indulge in comfort and style with Allegria Apartments in Roseville, CA! Our elegant apartments for rent in Roseville, CA are conveniently located near world-class shopping at the Galleria Mall and the fine dining and boutiques of the Fountains at Roseville Shopping Center. Our premium location is also near award-winning Roseville schools, community parks and family entertainment like Golfland Sunsplash, making Allegria ideal for family living.

Allegria at Roseville Apartments offers a selection of spacious one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes for rent, that have been designed for modern convenience and style. Our upscale Roseville apartments feature new countertops and appliances, oak cabinetry and custom-designed lighting. The Roseville community boasts a variety of upscale amenities like our sparkling swimming pool, deluxe fitness center, basketball and tennis courts and much more. Take a jog on the nearby trails, play at our community park, or enjoy an outdoor meal at the BBQ area to get the full Allegria experience.

The Allegria at Roseville community is perfectly situated, just minutes from Folsom Lake, near some of the best attractions and entertainment Roseville, has to offer. Living in one of our apartments for rent in Roseville, CA has the added benefit of being in close proximity to the 80 freeway, granting you easy access to your weekday commute and weekend adventures.

Your new Roseville apartment's upscale amenities, luxurious community, and premium location will be met by our friendly community staff to ensure your Roseville apartment living experience is unmatched. Call today and schedule a private tour to discover your new apartment home at Allegria at Roseville apartments in Roseville, CA.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $52 per adult
Deposit: 1 BEDROOM $400, 2 BEDROOMS $500, 3 BEDROOM $600
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $35
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $35
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.
Storage Details: Large storage on patio area.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Allegria at Roseville have any available units?
Allegria at Roseville has 3 units available starting at $1,562 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Allegria at Roseville have?
Some of Allegria at Roseville's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Allegria at Roseville currently offering any rent specials?
Allegria at Roseville is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Allegria at Roseville pet-friendly?
Yes, Allegria at Roseville is pet friendly.
Does Allegria at Roseville offer parking?
Yes, Allegria at Roseville offers parking.
Does Allegria at Roseville have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Allegria at Roseville offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Allegria at Roseville have a pool?
Yes, Allegria at Roseville has a pool.
Does Allegria at Roseville have accessible units?
Yes, Allegria at Roseville has accessible units.
Does Allegria at Roseville have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Allegria at Roseville has units with dishwashers.
Does Allegria at Roseville have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Allegria at Roseville has units with air conditioning.
