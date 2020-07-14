Amenities

Unit Amenities stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court bocce court business center clubhouse 24hr gym pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments courtyard e-payments guest parking internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving playground volleyball court

Apartments in Roseville, CA



Indulge in comfort and style with Allegria Apartments in Roseville, CA! Our elegant apartments for rent in Roseville, CA are conveniently located near world-class shopping at the Galleria Mall and the fine dining and boutiques of the Fountains at Roseville Shopping Center. Our premium location is also near award-winning Roseville schools, community parks and family entertainment like Golfland Sunsplash, making Allegria ideal for family living.



Allegria at Roseville Apartments offers a selection of spacious one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes for rent, that have been designed for modern convenience and style. Our upscale Roseville apartments feature new countertops and appliances, oak cabinetry and custom-designed lighting. The Roseville community boasts a variety of upscale amenities like our sparkling swimming pool, deluxe fitness center, basketball and tennis courts and much more. Take a jog on the nearby trails, play at our community park, or enjoy an outdoor meal at the BBQ area to get the full Allegria experience.



The Allegria at Roseville community is perfectly situated, just minutes from Folsom Lake, near some of the best attractions and entertainment Roseville, has to offer. Living in one of our apartments for rent in Roseville, CA has the added benefit of being in close proximity to the 80 freeway, granting you easy access to your weekday commute and weekend adventures.



Your new Roseville apartment's upscale amenities, luxurious community, and premium location will be met by our friendly community staff to ensure your Roseville apartment living experience is unmatched. Call today and schedule a private tour to discover your new apartment home at Allegria at Roseville apartments in Roseville, CA.