Roseville, CA
Villages of the Galleria
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:56 PM

Villages of the Galleria

701 Gibson Dr · (916) 571-0906
Location

701 Gibson Dr, Roseville, CA 95678
Harding

Price and availability

VERIFIED 15 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1815 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

Unit 0316 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 819 sqft

Unit 1426 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 819 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2128 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft

Unit C0813 · Avail. Jul 25

$2,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1041 sqft

Unit 1417 · Avail. Oct 15

$2,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villages of the Galleria.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
community garden
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
game room
hot tub
Roseville's Premier Luxury Condominium Rentals!

Style, sophistication, beautiful landscaping and stunning architecture accent the Villages of the Galleria apartment homes, located in dynamic Roseville, California. Villages of the Galleria is just minutes from the Galleria Mall and Fountains at Roseville and offers easy freeway access to downtown, Sacramento International Airport, Golden 1 Center, and major employers such as NEC, Oracle and HP. Select from a variety of one, two or three bedroom floor plans. All apartment homes offer gracious living areas with designer two-tone paint, crown molding, large walk-in closets and in home full size washer and dryer. Enjoy the many fine conveniences offered, such as an expansive fitness center, executive business center and refreshing pool. Villages of the Galleria is the perfect place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Pet Interview is required
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Assigned Covered Parking: 1 Space, Detached Garage Available.
Storage Details: Patio/ Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Villages of the Galleria have any available units?
Villages of the Galleria has 7 units available starting at $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Villages of the Galleria have?
Some of Villages of the Galleria's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villages of the Galleria currently offering any rent specials?
Villages of the Galleria is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Villages of the Galleria pet-friendly?
Yes, Villages of the Galleria is pet friendly.
Does Villages of the Galleria offer parking?
Yes, Villages of the Galleria offers parking.
Does Villages of the Galleria have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Villages of the Galleria offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Villages of the Galleria have a pool?
Yes, Villages of the Galleria has a pool.
Does Villages of the Galleria have accessible units?
Yes, Villages of the Galleria has accessible units.
Does Villages of the Galleria have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Villages of the Galleria has units with dishwashers.
Does Villages of the Galleria have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Villages of the Galleria has units with air conditioning.
