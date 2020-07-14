Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse community garden courtyard gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance game room hot tub

Roseville's Premier Luxury Condominium Rentals!



Style, sophistication, beautiful landscaping and stunning architecture accent the Villages of the Galleria apartment homes, located in dynamic Roseville, California. Villages of the Galleria is just minutes from the Galleria Mall and Fountains at Roseville and offers easy freeway access to downtown, Sacramento International Airport, Golden 1 Center, and major employers such as NEC, Oracle and HP. Select from a variety of one, two or three bedroom floor plans. All apartment homes offer gracious living areas with designer two-tone paint, crown molding, large walk-in closets and in home full size washer and dryer. Enjoy the many fine conveniences offered, such as an expansive fitness center, executive business center and refreshing pool. Villages of the Galleria is the perfect place to call home.