Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:47 AM

Cobblestone Creek

1010 Madden Ln · (207) 705-5906
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1010 Madden Ln, Roseville, CA 95661
Cirby Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 39 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,519

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 21 · Avail. now

$1,807

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 986 sqft

Unit 74 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,815

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 986 sqft

Unit 75 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 986 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cobblestone Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
on-site laundry
alarm system
internet access
Cobblestone Creek Apartment Homes wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals. Contact us for more details!

Cobblestone Creek Apartment Homes is conveniently located in Roseville, CA, near a plethora of shopping malls, restaurants, and entertainment. Just minutes from Interstate 80 and the natural wonders of Folsom Lake State Park, our community is in the center of it all.

At Cobblestone Creek you can avail yourself of the on-site dog park to spend time with your furry friends, or hit the 24-hour fitness center to squeeze in a workout. Our pet-friendly apartment homes boast fully renovated interiors and exteriors, including in unit washers and dryers, wood-inspired floors, upgraded energy efficient appliances, central air and heat, and wood burning fireplaces in select homes.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bedroom: $500, 2 Bedrooms: $600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 for the first and $250 for the second.
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 65 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot. Assigned Covered Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cobblestone Creek have any available units?
Cobblestone Creek has 4 units available starting at $1,519 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Cobblestone Creek have?
Some of Cobblestone Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cobblestone Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Cobblestone Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cobblestone Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Cobblestone Creek is pet friendly.
Does Cobblestone Creek offer parking?
Yes, Cobblestone Creek offers parking.
Does Cobblestone Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cobblestone Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cobblestone Creek have a pool?
Yes, Cobblestone Creek has a pool.
Does Cobblestone Creek have accessible units?
No, Cobblestone Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Cobblestone Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cobblestone Creek has units with dishwashers.
Does Cobblestone Creek have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Cobblestone Creek has units with air conditioning.
