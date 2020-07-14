Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated oven Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed on-site laundry alarm system internet access

Cobblestone Creek Apartment Homes wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals. Contact us for more details!



Cobblestone Creek Apartment Homes is conveniently located in Roseville, CA, near a plethora of shopping malls, restaurants, and entertainment. Just minutes from Interstate 80 and the natural wonders of Folsom Lake State Park, our community is in the center of it all.



At Cobblestone Creek you can avail yourself of the on-site dog park to spend time with your furry friends, or hit the 24-hour fitness center to squeeze in a workout. Our pet-friendly apartment homes boast fully renovated interiors and exteriors, including in unit washers and dryers, wood-inspired floors, upgraded energy efficient appliances, central air and heat, and wood burning fireplaces in select homes.