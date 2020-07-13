Amenities

Sonterra Living offers an ideal location in Roseville, CA with expansive 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes. We offer charming features and an array of amenities. Pair that with our amazing location and you have Roseville's most sought-after apartment homes. There is something for everyone at Sonterra! Both inside and out, we have crafted an apartment you will be happy to call home. Our interiors feature new kitchens with granite counter tops, new cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, full-size side-by-side washer and dryer, luxury vinyl plank flooring, wood burning fireplace*. We also provide a 24-hr state of the art fitness center, pool, outdoor poolside BBQ area, and fireplace. For your convenience, we provide a business center with Wi-Fi and package concierge. We understand your pets are family too, your pets are welcome at Sonterra with weight restrictions and applicable deposits. Enjoy our convenient location near Westfield Galleria Mall and premier area restaurants. Our ...