Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:53 PM

Sonterra

Open Now until 5:30pm
700 Vallejo Ave · (916) 680-8462
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

700 Vallejo Ave, Roseville, CA 95678
Kaseberg - Kingswood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 20 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 53 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,780

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 995 sqft

Unit 62 · Avail. now

$1,830

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 995 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sonterra.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
business center
clubhouse
concierge
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
accessible
garage
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
Sonterra Living offers an ideal location in Roseville, CA with expansive 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes. We offer charming features and an array of amenities. Pair that with our amazing location and you have Roseville's most sought-after apartment homes. There is something for everyone at Sonterra! Both inside and out, we have crafted an apartment you will be happy to call home. Our interiors feature new kitchens with granite counter tops, new cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, full-size side-by-side washer and dryer, luxury vinyl plank flooring, wood burning fireplace*. We also provide a 24-hr state of the art fitness center, pool, outdoor poolside BBQ area, and fireplace. For your convenience, we provide a business center with Wi-Fi and package concierge. We understand your pets are family too, your pets are welcome at Sonterra with weight restrictions and applicable deposits. Enjoy our convenient location near Westfield Galleria Mall and premier area restaurants. Our ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $400 (1 bedroom) & $500 (2 bedroom) On Approved Credit, additional deposit may be required based on credit. We require $200 down to secure a home, that $200 is applied towards the overall deposit listed.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500 deposit for 1st pet, $250 deposit for 2nd pet (this does not apply to service or companion animals)
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet per month
restrictions: Weight limit 40 lbs. or less, call leasing office for other restrictions.
Dogs
restrictions: Weight limit 40 lbs. or less (contact leasing office for other restrictions)
Parking Details: Other. Covered Parking and Garages Avaialble. Please call us for complete Parking information. Detached garages at $100 per month in addition to carports and uncovered parking.
Storage Details: We have ample storage options in each home, storage units not available at this community.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Sonterra have any available units?
Sonterra has 3 units available starting at $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Sonterra have?
Some of Sonterra's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sonterra currently offering any rent specials?
Sonterra is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sonterra pet-friendly?
Yes, Sonterra is pet friendly.
Does Sonterra offer parking?
Yes, Sonterra offers parking.
Does Sonterra have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sonterra offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sonterra have a pool?
Yes, Sonterra has a pool.
Does Sonterra have accessible units?
Yes, Sonterra has accessible units.
Does Sonterra have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sonterra has units with dishwashers.
Does Sonterra have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sonterra has units with air conditioning.

