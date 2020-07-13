Lease Length: 3-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $400 (1 bedroom) & $500 (2 bedroom) On Approved Credit, additional deposit may be required based on credit. We require $200 down to secure a home, that $200 is applied towards the overall deposit listed.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500 deposit for 1st pet, $250 deposit for 2nd pet (this does not apply to service or companion animals)
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet per month
restrictions: Weight limit 40 lbs. or less, call leasing office for other restrictions.
Dogs
restrictions: Weight limit 40 lbs. or less (contact leasing office for other restrictions)
Parking Details: Other. Covered Parking and Garages Avaialble. Please call us for complete Parking information. Detached garages at $100 per month in addition to carports and uncovered parking.
Storage Details: We have ample storage options in each home, storage units not available at this community.