973 Locust Street
Last updated May 18 2019 at 2:05 AM

973 Locust Street

973 Locust St · No Longer Available
Location

973 Locust St, Pasadena, CA 91106
Downtown Pasadena

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This craftsman home has lots of the original character including a large covered porch. The home has 2 bedroom, 2 bath, living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry area and small room off the laundry area that can be used as an office or utility room. One bedroom has an attached bathroom and laminate flooring thoughout. There is a single car size storage garage, small back yard with fruit tree and comes with a new stainless steel stove supplied by owner. The property is conveniently located near public transportation, grocery store and Lake Ave.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

