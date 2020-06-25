973 Locust Street

Amenities

This craftsman home has lots of the original character including a large covered porch. The home has 2 bedroom, 2 bath, living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry area and small room off the laundry area that can be used as an office or utility room. One bedroom has an attached bathroom and laminate flooring thoughout. There is a single car size storage garage, small back yard with fruit tree and comes with a new stainless steel stove supplied by owner. The property is conveniently located near public transportation, grocery store and Lake Ave.