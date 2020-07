Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill guest suite media room cats allowed dogs allowed garage on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments conference room game room hot tub internet access internet cafe online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community

Step up to Southern California's most unique living experience high above The Paseo shopping village. Terraces at Paseo Colorado is ideal for those looking for a world of convenience and comfort. Our apartments for rent are in a prime location with a walk score of 97, putting dining, entertainment, major freeways and business opportunities at your utmost convenience. We have a wide selection of floor plans and finishes available in traditional luxury style or New York loft-style apartments. Our spacious studio, loft, one- and two- bedroom floor plans were built with the mission to accommodate a convenient lifestyle.Some of the finest shops and restaurants in Pasadena are located at The Paseo, and our community perches right on top of it! With over a dozen restaurants and cafes to choose from, finding a place for a good meal will never be a problem. Or check out the ArcLight movie theater for the ultimate cinematic experience.